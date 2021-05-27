Trump sent CIA to assess all available PPE during Covid crisis, ex-aide to UK prime minister testifies





As countries scrambled for personal protective equipment at the start of the pandemic, Donald Trump was using a real estate trick of his time to undermine it, a former aide to Boris Johnson told a UK parliamentary committee.

At this point, Trump sent the CIA round to try and watch everyone on the PPE, Dominic Cummings, a former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, told Members of Parliament during an explosive evidence session. Wednesday.

Gazump is a British real estate term, which means to outbid a buyer after the seller has already accepted a price. In the spring of 2020, many countries were desperately buying masks and hospital gowns from suppliers like China, but Mr Cummings said the US government frequently tries to sabotage those purchases.

Meanwhile, Mr Cummings said, British efforts to secure these supplies were utterly hopeless.

No system has been put in place to manage appropriate emergency purchases, he told MPs. When I was having PPE meetings around the Cabinet room table, we were told: Oh, well, the PPE obviously isn’t coming for months because the shipment is taking so long. .

Mr Cummings finally left Mr Johnsons’ government in November 2020 after falling out with the Prime Minister. On Wednesday, he aired an extraordinary number of grievances about this government as he spoke to a committee tasked with reviewing the country’s early response to the pandemic.

Mr. Trump has been here more than once. In another shaming incident, Mr Cummings said the US president distracted an urgent Covid strategic meeting by suddenly demanding British support for an airstrike in Iraq.

Johnson’s former adviser said the appeal was made on March 12, just as British officials decided to impose a lockdown.

Suddenly national security officials walked in and said: Trump wants us to join a Middle East bombing campaign tonight, and we need to start having meetings about it all day with Cobra. [Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms] as well, said Mr. Cummings.

So everything about Cobra that day on Covid was completely disrupted because you were having these two rounds of side meetings. You brought people in and out of national security to talk about: Are we going to bomb the Middle East?

The US government ultimately carried out the bombing itself, without the involvement of the British.

The Trump Organization has yet to respond to a request for comment from independents.

