Politics
Boris Johnson refuses to respond on Dominic Cummings claims he missed his Covid response
Boris Johnson has refused to refute Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims that he missed his Covid response, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
When questioned a day after the allegations, the prime minister dodged an invitation to dismiss them as false, saying: I am not commenting on this.
When asked if the death toll has skyrocketed because of his government’s blunders, Mr Johnson replied: No, I don’t think so, but of course it has been a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which was taken lightly.
And, asked, if his former chief assistant had told the truth in his damning testimony given to MPs, he replied: I am not making any comment on this.
On Mr Cummings’ statement that he is not a suitable person to run the country, the Prime Minister urged the media to focus on what really matters to the people of this country.
What people want us to pursue is to deliver the road map and to try cautiously to move our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult times that I think anyone can remember. .
Mr Johnson also cast new doubt on his plan to lift all Covid restrictions on June 21, as infection rates rise and more people are rushed to hospital.
I currently see nothing in the data to suggest we need to deviate from the roadmap, but we may have to wait, he told reporters during a visit to the hospital.
Remember the important point about the intervals between the stages of the roadmap. We put five weeks between these steps to give ourselves time to see what effect the unlocks have.
The Prime Minister acknowledged that there were signs of an increase in cases, in particular of the worrying Indian variant B1617.2.
But I want to stress that we always expected to see an increase in cases, it would always happen, he added.
What we need to understand is to what extent the immunization program begins to make a real difference in breaking the link between infection and hospitalization and serious illness and death.
Previously in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock had not denied endorsing the policy of returning patients to nursing homes without testing or that he told Mr Johnson that they were tested.
Mr Cummings alleged that an angry prime minister then demanded to know: Hancock told us in the cabinet room that people were going to be tested before going back to nursing homes, what the hell happened ?
Asked about this claim, Mr Johnson said: We have done everything we can to protect them.
We weren’t quite sure how the virus could be transmitted asymptomatically and that was one of the reasons we had the issues we see in nursing homes.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]