Boris Johnson refuses to respond on Dominic Cummings claims he missed his Covid response

Boris Johnson has refused to refute Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims that he missed his Covid response, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

When questioned a day after the allegations, the prime minister dodged an invitation to dismiss them as false, saying: I am not commenting on this.

When asked if the death toll has skyrocketed because of his government’s blunders, Mr Johnson replied: No, I don’t think so, but of course it has been a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which was taken lightly.

And, asked, if his former chief assistant had told the truth in his damning testimony given to MPs, he replied: I am not making any comment on this.

On Mr Cummings’ statement that he is not a suitable person to run the country, the Prime Minister urged the media to focus on what really matters to the people of this country.

What people want us to pursue is to deliver the road map and to try cautiously to move our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult times that I think anyone can remember. .

Mr Johnson also cast new doubt on his plan to lift all Covid restrictions on June 21, as infection rates rise and more people are rushed to hospital.

I currently see nothing in the data to suggest we need to deviate from the roadmap, but we may have to wait, he told reporters during a visit to the hospital.

Remember the important point about the intervals between the stages of the roadmap. We put five weeks between these steps to give ourselves time to see what effect the unlocks have.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that there were signs of an increase in cases, in particular of the worrying Indian variant B1617.2.

But I want to stress that we always expected to see an increase in cases, it would always happen, he added.

What we need to understand is to what extent the immunization program begins to make a real difference in breaking the link between infection and hospitalization and serious illness and death.

Previously in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock had not denied endorsing the policy of returning patients to nursing homes without testing or that he told Mr Johnson that they were tested.

Mr Cummings alleged that an angry prime minister then demanded to know: Hancock told us in the cabinet room that people were going to be tested before going back to nursing homes, what the hell happened ?

Asked about this claim, Mr Johnson said: We have done everything we can to protect them.

We weren’t quite sure how the virus could be transmitted asymptomatically and that was one of the reasons we had the issues we see in nursing homes.