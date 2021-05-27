Regarding the dismissal of KPK employees, PKS: Jokowi must act immediately!

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) decided to lay off 51 of the 75 employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK).

However, many parties considered the move to be controversial as it was suspected of being an attempt to weaken the anti-corruption agency.

Chairman of the DPP Prosperous Justice Party (MCC) Mardani Ali Sera asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to take an immediate position so that the issue does not become a protracted controversy.

“There is potential for illegal acts if the legalization of TWK’s results is clearly controversial and not responsible. The president must take a stand, because over time it can cause unnecessary noise that hamper the corruption eradication program. How long do you want to be? #SkandalNasionalKPK, ”Mardani tweeted via his @MardaniAliSera Twitter account on Thursday (5/27/2021).

In another tweet, he also questioned the implementation of the Head of State’s statement which made it clear that TWK results could be entered for the KPK and did not immediately fire unsuccessful employees. not.

Additionally, Mardani said, several KPK employees who were laid off actually did a good success or performance in finding cases. Corruption.

“The fundamental question is: Does the president’s statement no longer have any momentum? TWK is still an instrument proven while their achievements and works proven. In fact, they applied the Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution seriously and persistently in the form of eradicating corruption, ”he said.

As previously reported, the Center for Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) called on President Jokowi to intervene regarding the dismissal of 51 KPK employees who failed the TWK.

The KPK working group considered that the supervision of President Jokowi was necessary to follow up on cases of transfer of employee status which resulted in the dismissal of 51 KPK employees.

“The attitude of the KPK leadership and the BKN leader is a concrete form of disloyalty to the legitimate government. Therefore, there must be oversight from the president to monitor the transfer of the status of KPK employees.” KPK WP President Yudi Purnomo Harahap said in his press release Tuesday (25/25). 5/2021).

In addition, Yudi said that the decision of the KPK leadership and the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) clearly did not follow President Jokowi’s instructions, as he continued to directly fire KPK employees in 51 people and retraining 24 employees without any guarantee.

“In fact, the president has revealed that the tests cannot be used as a basis for firing someone,” he said.

The leaders of the KPK and BKN also declared to have committed acts contrary to the law while disregarding the constitutional guarantees of article 28D paragraph (2) of the Constitution of 1945 which was reinforced by the number 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019 which underlined that the process transition should not affect the rights of KPK employees to be appointed as civil servants.

Yudi also questioned why the president of the KPK was eager to fire employees with unclear measuring instruments and processes full of harassment of the dignity of being a woman.

“While on the other hand, the chairman of the KPK is determined to reoffend a bribery case that is legally binding as an anti-corruption officer,” Yudi said.

Previously reported, that the KPK decided the fate of 75 employees who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment. As a result, 51 employees were officially fired by the anti-corruption agency.

Corruption Eradication Commission vice-chairman Alexander Marwata said of the 75 people, 24 employees were still allowed to receive advice before permanently changing their status to civil servants or ASN.

“During this time the other 51 people came back with the assessor, the color was he said it was red and it was not possible to do coaching,” he said after having Attended a meeting held by the KPK with BKN and the PANRB Ministry at the BKN office, East Jakarta, Tuesday (5/25/2021).

Meanwhile, the remaining 24 employees will receive state defense education and training as well as national knowledge.

