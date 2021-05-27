China wants to achieve harmony between man and nature





Qimin Yaoshu, a sixth-century encyclopedia on agriculture, advises, “Act according to the seasons and the land. You will earn more for less.”

And this classic quote still influences modernity China, which is undergoing a green transformation in social and economic development.

Quoting the old quote, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting on environmental protection in May 2018 that the concept insists on the importance of uniting the sky, the earth and the man, to connect the ecosystem to the human civilization and to follow the rules of nature.

“The rise or fall of a civilization depends on its relationship with nature,” he added.

Qimin Yaoshu was compiled by Jia Sixie of the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534).

“Jia uses the example of grain cultivation to specifically illustrate how to ‘act according to the seasons and the land,'” said Yang yu, professor of ancient Chinese literature at Central South University.

“For example, fertility varies from land to land. If farmland is particularly fertile, planting at a later date could produce more while early planting is essential for relatively barren land, which would otherwise risk producing. little if the farming season was missed. “

The professor noted that Jia’s philosophical wisdom applies not only to agriculture, but is also true in all aspects of the relationship between man and nature.

Greening China

China is now creating a series of initiatives to make the country and the planet greener.

According to the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and long-term goals until 2035, an essential part of From China modernization will lead to harmony between man and nature.

In the plan, China commits to reduce energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) and its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 13.5% and 18%, respectively.

Last September, China also announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“This major strategic decision is made on the basis of our sense of responsibility to build a community with a common future for humanity and our own need to ensure sustainable development,” Xi said at the Leaders’ Summit. on the climate. April 22, 2021.

As the world faces serious challenges from the current COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Xi called on the international community to come up with unprecedented actions to address the issues at the summit.

He said the world should be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

To improve global efforts on biodiversity, China will hold the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in October 2021. Connect: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-27/China-bids-to-achieve-harmony-between-man-and-nature–10pAQ938c8g/index.html Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiOUlkWO588 Related links www.cgtn.com SOURCE CGTN

