



The senses. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK) are preparing to introduce a two-party system condemning resolution the recent rise in anti-Semitic violence and urging President Joe Biden to take action to combat it, Jewish insider has learned. It would mark the first bipartisan legislation in response to the recent outbreak, and follows a resolution tabled Tuesday by more than a dozen Republicans. The resolution lists several recent anti-Semitic incidents in the UK, Germany, Los Angeles, New York, Arizona and Illinois, as well as anti-Semitic comments by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who followed the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. It also sets out the findings that anti-Semitism, anti-Semitic hate crimes and threats against synagogues are on the rise in the United States and around the world. In addition to condemning the recent increase in anti-Semitic incidents, the resolution urges Biden to appoint an ambassador to monitor and combat anti-Semitism; engage international organizations in the fight against anti-Semitism; advance Holocaust education through the Never Again Education Act; allocat[e] sufficient resources for the Nonprofit Security Grants Program, which funds places of worship and nonprofits to enhance their security; and report on the threat level of anti-Semitism in the United States. The Senate unequivocally condemns the recent rise in anti-Semitic violence and harassment against American Jews, and stands in solidarity with those affected by anti-Semitism. [and] renews its will to fight against anti-Semitism in all its forms, we read in the resolution. A letter urging the cosponsors for the legislation set a deadline of 1:30 p.m. Thursday for additional Senators to sign, indicating that Rosen and Lankford plan to introduce the bill before the Memorial Day recess. The Rosen-Lankford resolution follows a Republican Senate resolution introduced on Tuesday that condemns anti-Semitic violence and anti-Israel rhetoric, but does not demand new measures and a GOP House bill amending determination provisions Sentencing for repeat hate crime offenders and ordering the Justice Department will review anti-Semitic hate crimes and issue guidelines and a report. Rosen told JI on Tuesday that she had not seen the GOP Senate resolution but a plan[ned] to continue to work alongside Senator Lankford and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fight anti-Semitism. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) are also promoting a Senate bill that has yet to be officially introduced, aimed at fight anti-Semitic hate crimes.

