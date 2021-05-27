



A photo of a book sale on world-famous e-commerce website Amazon on Thursday went viral. Ironically titled, “MASTERSTROKE: …

Narendra Modi: Berozgar Bhakt reveals 420 secrets that helped PM grow jobs in India A photo of a book sale on world-famous e-commerce website Amazon on Thursday went viral. Ironically titled, “MASTERSTROKE: 420 Secrets That Helped PM Grow Jobs in India!” this book by “Berozgar Bhakt” has only 56 empty pages. The book deals with the performance of the Prime Minister in maintaining unemployment. The book is titled “Masterstroke” and is published under the pseudonym “Berozgar Bhakt”. The book has been on sale on Amazon’s website for some time. There was a cover of the blurry photo of Narendra Modi. The description of the book reads: “How a great leader helped a struggling nation come out glorious from the war on COVID-19 and walk the path to prosperity.” Inside were 56 pages, all intentionally left blank. It was available as a Kindle download priced at Rs 56 and free to Kindle Unlimited subscribers. It was the work of an irreverent Redditor, who claims to be a victim of the growing wave of unemployment in the country. According to sources, the book was written by an engineer from Jharkhand who came up with the idea due to unemployment. I did this to verify that the Kindle publication was working. To make people laugh by doing something new, I created this book in 15 minutes and put it up for sale on Amazon. According to the website, users can then post books on Amazon for a few minutes. It can be sold for 2 days on the Amazon site. A spokesperson for the company said the book is no longer available on Amazon. WHAT “MASTERSTROKE” !! Amazon has published a “Masterstroke” book which has 56 empty pages! MASTERSTROKE: 420 Secrets That Helped PM Grow Jobs In India! AUTHOR-

Berozgar bhakt #__https://t.co/rkkZHutkjBpic.twitter.com/xjAnvi7AQ2 – AVIR (@AvirWithINC) May 25, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos