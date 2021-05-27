Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Colchester Hospital





The Prime Minister is said to be walking through the Mersea district on Turner Road.

He is said to speak with doctors and nurses, as well as patients who are now Covid-free. The 56-year-old conservative politician himself fought against the coronavirus last April, just weeks after putting the country on lockdown for the first time. Read more: Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London where he was put on a ventilator. According to an eyewitness, a police van was seen parked outside the hospital before the prime minister’s arrival, and the hospital’s director general was also present. Looks like someone important visiting Colchester Hospital, a police van, CEO, and high visibility people are waiting to be greeted. #NHS – Collette Allen (@lettyallen) May 27, 2021 A patient who is currently in the Mersea neighborhood said she briefly met Mr Johnson this morning. She said, “I’ve seen it on TV so much lately, so it was almost like meeting one of your neighbors or something. “The backlog of patients due to the coronavirus is also the reason he visits.” He also has a general idea of ​​what is going on in the hospital and how everyone is doing. The Prime Minister’s visit came the day after Dominic Cummings testified to MPs on Wednesday regarding the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Crowds gather to send PMs @BorisJohnson on his way, after a secret visit to #Colchester this morning.

As if the poor staff of @ColchesterNHS not enough crossed. pic.twitter.com/ayCHOp4guX – ColchesterViews. (@Colchesterviews) May 27, 2021 Mr Johnson told reporters during a visit to the hospital that the lockdowns were “a very, very painful and traumatic thing” that had to be “opposed to the horror of the pandemic” and that he had followed the scientific data. East Suffolk and the North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Colchester Hospital, have been contacted for comment. More information as we get it.







