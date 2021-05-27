China bans diplomats in Australian writer Yang Hengjuns’ spy trial





Chinese authorities have denied Australian diplomats access to the trial of an Australian writer accused of espionage in a case that has exacerbated tensions between the two nations.

The trial of Yang Hengjun, an Australian spy blogger and novelist, was scheduled to begin behind closed doors on Thursday in Beijing’s No.2 Intermediate Court. Speaking outside the courthouse, Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher said Australian diplomats have been told they cannot enter court due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he said China’s Foreign Ministry told Australians access was denied because it was a matter of national security.

This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfying, Mr Fletcher said. We have had long-standing concerns about this case, including the lack of transparency and, therefore, concluded that it was a case of arbitrary detention. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Australia said last week that Australia should respect China’s sovereignty and refrain from interfering in Mr. Yangs’ case. The Chinese judicial authorities are handling the case with strict respect for the law and fully protecting the legitimate rights of the person concerned, the spokesperson said. An attorney for Mr. Yang could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Mr. Yangs’ trial is the latest in a series of high-profile detentions and prosecutions of foreign nationals in China. If convicted, Mr. Yang faces a long prison term or the death penalty, according to some lawyers and analysts. Australian officials say China has provided no evidence of the charges against Mr. Yang, who was arrested in January 2019. Mr Yang had no access to his family and limited access to his lawyers, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said last week. Mr Fletcher said on Thursday that Australian consular officials last met Mr Yang last month via video and that his health was fine. Australia’s relations with China have deteriorated since Prime Minister Scott Morrison began calling for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, which was first identified in China. Since then, China has imposed trade restrictions on Australian products such as beef, barley and wine. Mr. Yang was born in China and previously worked for the Chinese government before migrating to Australia. Most recently, he was living in the United States as a visiting scholar at Columbia University, according to Amnesty International Australia, which is campaigning for his release. On social media, Mr. Yang criticized the Chinese Communist Party and wrote about the benefits of freedom and democracy, people familiar with his writings said. Under President Xi Jinping, China has become sensitive to Chinese overseas criticism of the government, which has taken on a more nationalistic tone in recent years, said John Lee, senior researcher at the United States Studies Center. University of Sydney. China regards these statements as betrayal because it believes the Chinese should be loyal to the homeland, Lee said. This view also underpins China’s recent actions in Hong Kong, where China exercises more control, as well as its more strident approach recently to Taiwan, an island that China considers part of its territory, has Mr Lee said. This is something that would offend him in a way that simply wouldn’t offend the leaders of other countries, said Lee, who was also a senior adviser to a former foreign minister in the center government. – Australian law. Mr. Yangs’ case is sure to strengthen the hardening of views on China in countries like the United States and Australia, Lee added. Feng Chongyi, a friend of Mr. Yangs and an academic from Sydney, said Mr. Yang continued to insist that he had done nothing wrong despite efforts by Chinese authorities to extract a confession. Mr. Feng called the case against Mr. Yang an act of political persecution because of his writings and described the trial as a sham. In a message sent by consular authorities in March, Mr. Yang said his health was suffering from the lack of fresh air and sunshine. But he said he was spiritually strong and still had a faint hope of being justified. If he comes out, he said in the post, he will write articles to improve Australia-China relations and help China and the rest of the world understand each other. There is nothing more liberating than realizing your worst fears, Mr. Yang said in the post, which has been confirmed to be genuine by people familiar with the matter. I am no longer afraid now. I will never compromise. Earlier this year, China accused Australian journalist Cheng Lei, a presenter on the Chinese state-run English-language television news channel, of sharing state secrets abroad. And in March, China tried two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, for espionage more than two years after their detention. Verdicts have not been rendered in Canadian cases. The Canadians were taken into custody days after Canada’s detention of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co., was wanted by the United States for fraud. Write to Mike Cherney at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

