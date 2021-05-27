Joko Widodo: 2021 is the year of the acceleration of the national recovery





Central Kalimantan – H. Edy Pratowo carried out his first assignment as Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan Province (Central Kalimantan), including attending the opening of the 2021 Government Internal Oversight National Coordination Meeting. Kalimantan. Thursday 27/5/2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the coordination meeting directly from the Presidential Palace in Bogor. Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Mahfud MD, BPKP Chief Muhammad Yusuf Ateh and a number of speakers, including Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Economic Affairs Coordination Airlangga, appeared at the meeting. Hartarto and the Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effend The participants in the meeting are all governors, regents / mayors as well as all leaders and assistants of the internal oversight apparatus of provincial, regional and municipal governments (PIPAs).

This meeting was organized by the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) on the theme “Preserving the efficiency of purchasing, restoring the economy”. In his leadership, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo said that the main role of supervision is: ensure the achievement of objectives, namely: a. ensure the achievement of government objectives, b. guarantee the objectives of the program, vs. ensure the achievement of budget spending targets in a responsible, effective and efficient manner. Joko Widodo stressed that supervision must ensure that no rupees have been mis-targeted, that no one has been misappropriated, let alone into corruption. “The year 2021 is the year of accelerated national recovery,” concluded Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, BPKP chief Muhammad Yusuf Ateh has said 2021 is the momentum to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The APBN and the APBD are important instruments and must be implemented effectively. In addition, Muhammad Yusuf Ateh also said that in 2021, BPKP designed a monitoring program, which is to focus on the supervision of crucial sectors, encourage economic elections and achieve development at central and regional levels. . BPKP also designed evaluation and budgeting for central and regional governments with the aim of improving spending priorities so that they have an impact on society. #liputansbm Source: MMC Central Kalimantan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos