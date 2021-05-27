Worst days to come, Erdoan warns opposition leader of pro-government supporters

(Updated with the reaction of the Leader of the Opposition)

Center-right opposition leader Meral Akener learned a lesson when her visit to the Black Sea region was cut short after facing supporters of the ruling party, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Wednesday .

Mrs Bride placed me with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), then visited my hometown, Rize, BirGn Journal quoted Erdoan as saying, referring to Akener, whose husband is from the Black Sea region. And as you can see, Mrs. Bride received a very nice lesson.

The people of Rize would not want the president to be grouped with baby killers like Netanyahu, Erdoan said.

She should pray that they didn’t go too far in teaching her a lesson. It shows their good manners, he added.

Akener was accosted by supporters of Erdoans’ ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) last week, as she visited the town of Kizdere in northern Rize province amid protests against a industrial career planned in the countryside.

A skirmish then broke out between supporters of his Good Party (YP) and the AKP, forcing the former interior minister to leave Kizdere for the neighboring province of Trabzon.

You had to take a plane and go, Erdoan said. This is only the only case. There is so much more to come. Wait and see. These are your best days.

Erdoans’ comments on Akener came as he was addressing organized crime chief Sedat Peker, who exposed alleged links between the criminal world and Erdoans government officials in a series of hour-long videos that ‘he started sharing earlier this month.

The AKP transformed Turkey from a state where the so-called godfathers held power to a level where no system except the law reigns, Erdoan said, pledging to continue the fight against criminal organizations without compromise.

The president said 85,000 drug trafficking suspects had been detained in more than 530,000 operations over the past 3.5 years as law enforcement confiscated $ 63 billion in illicit drugs.

Peker, in his seven-hour videos released to date, alleged that Home Secretary Sleyman Soylu, former Prime Minister Binali Yldrm and former Police Chief and Interior Minister Mehmet Aar, whose the son is currently an AKP MP, were involved in activities, including massive amounts of cocaine trafficking from Latin America.

None of Pekers’ claims have been proven, but there are international reports that appear to coincide with his accusations, including drug busts in Venezuela and a DEA investigation in the United States.

Erdoan stood alongside AKP officials on Wednesday, claiming that Yldrm was being targeted by his son.

We have supported our Minister of the Interior in his fight against criminal organizations as well as against terrorist organizations, said the president. Our nation sees who walks with the terrorist organizations, criminal gangs and sworn enemies of Turkey.

Later Wednesday, the YP leader rejected the Turkish president’s comments, accusing Erdoan of using him as a distraction from the problems his party faces.

“Mr. Erdoan and his friends are going through difficult times,” Akener said on Twitter. They use me to evade questions and deflect complaints. Don’t worry, no harm will happen to me anywhere in Turkey.

The YP leader also urged prosecutors across the country to take legal action over Pekers’ allegations on Wednesday.

Gentlemen, the reputation of the Republic of Turkey is at stake, Turkish Deutsche Welle Akener quoted when addressing lawmakers at YP.

Stressing that the dignity of states cannot be violated by individuals, Akener said: The Home Secretary and other alleged subjects will step down, state prosecutors and judges will take action and do so. that needs to be done.