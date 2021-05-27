Trade officials from US and China hold their first virtual meeting

WASHINGTONU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had a frank exchange on trade issues Wednesday evening with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, Tais’s office said.

Ms. Tai discussed the administration’s trade policy guidelines and its continued review of the U.S.-China trade relationship in a virtual meeting, the U.S. Trade Representative Office said. . Ms Tai has raised concerns, her office said, although this does not go into details.

Ms. Tai said she expected a more in-depth discussion with Mr. Liu.

A statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce called Wednesday’s appeal frank, pragmatic and constructive. He also said the two sides agreed to continue communicating.

Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the capital Scoops, analysis and ideas leading Washington from the DC office of the WSJ.

Ahead of Wednesday’s virtual meeting, officials from the United States Trade Representatives Office held a call with their Chinese counterparts on Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with the situation.

During that conversation, Chinese officials called on the United States to lower the remaining tariffs on Chinese products, people said. Tariffs Drove Chinese Imports to the United States

U.S. importers, who must pay taxes on imported Chinese goods, have also urged the administration to lift tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Beijing also wants Washington to ease sanctions on Chinese companies, especially telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co., Chinese officials said.

Wednesday’s call marked the first time the two sides have engaged in high-level talks since senior U.S. and Chinese officials met in Alaska in March. Since then, bilateral relations have continued to strain as the two countries lock horns on issues ranging from geopolitics and human rights to investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

By letting Mr. Liu, President Xi Jinpings’ right-hand man on the economy, speak with Ms. Tai, Chinese leaders are signaling the continued importance of the economic relationship with Beijing.

Beijing recently considered replacing Mr. Liu as its chief economic envoy to Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. The deliberation was part of a larger staff reshuffle as China recalibrates its approach to the new US administration.

Neodymium is essential for spinning the wheels of a Tesla or creating sound in Apples Airpods, and China dominates the extraction and processing of this rare earth element. So the United States and its allies are building their own supply chain. Photo illustration: Clment Brge / WSJ



For now, the management has decided to keep Mr. Liu in his role. But Chinese officials familiar with the deliberations say China’s Commerce Ministry, which reports to Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, is likely to play a larger role in dealing with the United States on trade issues in the future.

Ms. Tai held a series of talks with trade ministers around the world, but did not speak to her Chinese counterpart until Wednesday evening. The Biden administration tried to sort out its trade policy and rebuild what it saw as broken relations with its allies under the Trump administration before contacting the Chinese, US officials said.

As part of the Phase 1 trade deal reached under the Trump administration, both sides are required to conduct a formal review, which is already overdue. The United States has not specified when such a review is scheduled.

As part of this agreement, Beijing has pledged to sharply increase its purchases of American products and is lagging far behind, according to statistics from Chad Bown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

On the Chinese side, there has also been some reluctance to schedule a meeting before the United States agrees to start reducing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods shipped to the United States.

Write to Bob Davis at [email protected] and Lingling Wei at [email protected]