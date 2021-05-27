Politics
Trade officials from US and China hold their first virtual meeting
WASHINGTONU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had a frank exchange on trade issues Wednesday evening with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, Tais’s office said.
Ms. Tai discussed the administration’s trade policy guidelines and its continued review of the U.S.-China trade relationship in a virtual meeting, the U.S. Trade Representative Office said. . Ms Tai has raised concerns, her office said, although this does not go into details.
Ms. Tai said she expected a more in-depth discussion with Mr. Liu.
A statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce called Wednesday’s appeal frank, pragmatic and constructive. He also said the two sides agreed to continue communicating.
Ahead of Wednesday’s virtual meeting, officials from the United States Trade Representatives Office held a call with their Chinese counterparts on Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with the situation.
During that conversation, Chinese officials called on the United States to lower the remaining tariffs on Chinese products, people said. Tariffs Drove Chinese Imports to the United States
U.S. importers, who must pay taxes on imported Chinese goods, have also urged the administration to lift tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.
Beijing also wants Washington to ease sanctions on Chinese companies, especially telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co., Chinese officials said.
Wednesday’s call marked the first time the two sides have engaged in high-level talks since senior U.S. and Chinese officials met in Alaska in March. Since then, bilateral relations have continued to strain as the two countries lock horns on issues ranging from geopolitics and human rights to investigations into the origins of Covid-19.
By letting Mr. Liu, President Xi Jinpings’ right-hand man on the economy, speak with Ms. Tai, Chinese leaders are signaling the continued importance of the economic relationship with Beijing.
Beijing recently considered replacing Mr. Liu as its chief economic envoy to Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. The deliberation was part of a larger staff reshuffle as China recalibrates its approach to the new US administration.
For now, the management has decided to keep Mr. Liu in his role. But Chinese officials familiar with the deliberations say China’s Commerce Ministry, which reports to Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, is likely to play a larger role in dealing with the United States on trade issues in the future.
Ms. Tai held a series of talks with trade ministers around the world, but did not speak to her Chinese counterpart until Wednesday evening. The Biden administration tried to sort out its trade policy and rebuild what it saw as broken relations with its allies under the Trump administration before contacting the Chinese, US officials said.
As part of the Phase 1 trade deal reached under the Trump administration, both sides are required to conduct a formal review, which is already overdue. The United States has not specified when such a review is scheduled.
As part of this agreement, Beijing has pledged to sharply increase its purchases of American products and is lagging far behind, according to statistics from Chad Bown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
On the Chinese side, there has also been some reluctance to schedule a meeting before the United States agrees to start reducing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods shipped to the United States.
Write to Bob Davis at [email protected] and Lingling Wei at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Appeared in the May 27, 2021 print edition under the title “US, China Trade Officials Hold First Virtual Meeting.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]