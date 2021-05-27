Paid miscarriage leave: Boris Johnson urged to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps





B oris Johnson is urged to change the law so that any woman who experiences a miscarriage has the right to paid leave. The Prime Minister has received a letter from MPs demanding that arrangements be made for thousands of women who lose their babies before their term ends but do not have time to cry. SNP’s Angela Crawley calls on the UK to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps and give three days of paid leave to women who have miscarried at any stage of their pregnancy. The Scottish MP said it was not fair that the only way women have time to grieve under current rules is to take annual or unpaid leave or to request compassionate leave which may or may not be granted. READ MORE Losing a baby at any stage of pregnancy can be traumatic and parents need enough time to cry, she said. That is why, along with other members across the way, I urge Boris Johnson to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps and give three days of paid leave to anyone who has suffered a miscarriage. Ms Crawley pointed out that while labor law remains in Westminster, only the Conservative government has the power to do the right thing and make that change. However, only one Conservative or London MP has yet to sign their support for the motion which is supported by 29 others so far. SNP MP Angela Crawley speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London / Pennsylvania Under UK law, employers currently have no obligation to grant bereavement leave to a person if they or their partner loses a baby before the 24th week of pregnancy. Companies should only allow parents to use the scheduled maternity or paternity leave if their child is stillborn after 24 weeks. For too long, too many women have had to endure the devastating impact that a miscarriage can have on them without the opportunity, or the safe space, to speak openly and honestly and accept its effects, Ms. Crawley added. There is still too much silence and shame surrounding the loss of a baby. As a society, it is important to break the stigma of miscarriage, to contribute to greater awareness and research into the causes, and to provide the right level of support to those experiencing the associated trauma. Which countries offer paid miscarriage leave? In February, New Zealand’s parliament passed a new law giving mothers and their partners the right to three days of paid leave after miscarriage or stillbirth. Meanwhile, India has passed the Maternity Benefits Act since 1961, which grants six weeks of fully paid leave to women who experience a miscarriage at any stage of their pregnancy. Paid miscarriage leave: latest in UK Ms Crawley spoke about the UK campaign with the House leader on Business Questions and Wednesday with Women and Equality Secretary Elizabeth Truss. She is awaiting a response from a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor on this subject. Paid miscarriage leave: British pioneers While not a legal requirement, Barking and Dagenham’s board is now offering a week’s leave to women who have experienced the loss of a baby at any stage of their pregnancy and to their partners. Channel 4 announced last month that it had introduced similar measures. Sponsor MPs supporting the motion Angela Crawley SNP Lanark and Hamilton East Marion Scholars SNP Motherwell and Wishaw Neale hanvey Alba Festival Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Jonathan edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Paula barker Labor Liverpool, Wavertree John McDonnell Labor Hayes and Harlington Other deputies who signed their support Carol Monaghan SNP Glasgow North West Andrew Gwynne Labor Denton and reddish Chris law SNP Dundee West Alison Thewliss SNP Glasgow Center Jon trickett Labor Hemsworth Alyn Smith SNP Stirling Hannah bardell SNP Livingtson Owen thompson SNP Midlothian Dan Carden Labor Liverpool, Walton Jim shannon after Strangford Wera Hobhouse Lib Dem Bath Colum Eastwood SDLP Foyle Mick whitley Labor Birkenhead Kim johnson Labor Liverpool, Riverside Christine Jardine Lib Dem Edinburgh West Chris Stephens SNP Glasgow South West Tim farron Lib Dem Westmorland and Lonsdale Allan Dorans SNP Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Kirsten Oswald SNP East Renfrewshire Claire hanna SDLP South belfast Tommy Sheppard SNP Edinburgh East Hywel williams Cymru throw Arfon Kirsty blackman SNP Aberdeen North

