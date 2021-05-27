Politics
CHECK THE FACTS: Hoax, video call from Defense Minister Prabowo’s post to be replaced by TNI commander
Merdeka.com – Broadcast of a video mentioning the post of Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, will be replaced by the commander TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Video uploaded by the SKEMA POLITIK Youtube account entitled “PRABOWO PROBLEM, JOKOWI SHOW THE ARMY COMMANDER!? “
Merdeka.com search results, this information is a hoax. In the merdeka.com article titled “The President Jokowi On April 28, 2021, the inaugural Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem and Minister of Investment Bahlil “, explained two ministers from Jokowi who served in the new ministry.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated two new ministers of nomenclature, namely Nadiem Makarim as Minister of Education and Culture and Research and Technology and Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of investment / head of BKPM. The inauguration took place at the State Palace on Wednesday (28/4).
The appointment is in line with Presidential Decree No. 72 / P / 2021 on the Establishment and Modification of Ministries, as well as the appointment of several Indonesian Cabinet Ministers of State for the period 2019-2024.
Jokowi also appointed Laksana Tri Handoko as the head of the National Agency for Research on Innovation (BRIN), namely Laksana Tri Handoko.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Research and Technology / Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency was previously held by Bambang Brodjonegoro. From now on, it is not part of the composition of the Indonesian cabinet Maju. Bambang also said goodbye from his ministry a few days ago.
Then in the merdeka.com article titled “Cabinet Reshuffle, Jokowi Announces Six New Ministers” from December 22, 2020, it was explained that six ministers had been replaced, but there was no defense minister. Prabowo Subianto.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced six new names for ministerial posts in Indonesia’s Forward Cabinet.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this afternoon, together with the vice president, want to announce the ministers who will sit in the Indonesian advanced cabinet,” Jokowi said on the veranda of the State Palace on Tuesday 22/12.
The first to be presented by Jokowi was Tri Rismaharini.
“I’ll introduce you one by one. The first is Ms. Tri Rismaharini. I think we all know she is the mayor. Surabaya and now we are going to give Ms Tri Rismaharini the responsibility of becoming Minister of Social Affairs, ”Jokowi said.
Then a name appears Sandiaga Uno.
“The second that I want to present, we think everyone already knows, namely Mr. Sandiaga Salahudin Uno. He is the vice-governor Jakarta, President of Hipmi, and at that time we will entrust him with the responsibility of leading the Ministry of Tourism. “
Third, Budi Gunadi Sadikin. “He was previously Managing Director of Bank Mandiri, then Director of PT Indonesia Asahan Alumunium (Inalum) and finally Deputy Minister of BUMN and now we are giving the responsibility to lead the Ministry of Health.”
The fourth, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, is a Muslim figure, president of GP Ansor and we will give the responsibility as minister of religion, ”said Jokowi.
Then the fifth is Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. “He currently occupies the post of Deputy Minister of Defense and we will give the responsibility of becoming Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries,” he said.
Finally Mr. Lutfi. “Previously, he was head of BKPM, Minister of Commerce, Indonesian Ambassador to Japan and most recently Indonesian Ambassador to the United States. And now we give him the task of leading the Ministry of Commerce.”
Conclusion
The news that the post of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will be replaced by TNI commander is a hoax. So far, there is no official information regarding the direct appointment of President Jokowi by the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, to replace Defense Minister Prabowo Subanto.
Do not be easy to believe and verify all the information you get, make sure it comes from a reliable source, so that its accuracy can be taken into account. [lia]
