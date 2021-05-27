Japan, EU confront China with call for peace in Taiwan Strait





Leaders of Japan and European Union institutions spoke of the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement following a virtual summit, an initiative indicating their concern over China’s strong will in regional affairs. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a video conference on Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel, and then issued a statement in which leaders remained “seriously concerned by the situation in the East and South China Seas, ”where Beijing has projected its naval power. “We stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage peaceful resolution of issues across the strait,” the statement said. The reference to Taiwan was the first in a statement by the leaders, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Thursday, citing several unidentified Japanese government sources. It follows similar wording in a joint statement released after Suga met with US President Joe Biden last month, which drew criticism from Beijing. Joe Biden, right, and Yoshihide Suga, at the White House in Washington, DC, April 16. Photographer: Doug Mills / The New York Times / Bloomberg China views Taiwan as part of its territory, and tensions between the two have escalated in recent months as Chinese military forces have stepped up exercises in the region, increasing the risk of a conflict that could result in the United States. United. The meeting comes as several European countries seek to become more involved in the security of the Asia-Pacific region, a key to global economic growth. French troops participated in an exercise with Japan and the United States on Japanese soil for the first time earlier this month, when Germany is expected to deploy a frigate in Asia later in the year. The UK is also sending its new aircraft carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, on a tour including stop in Japan and South Korea, as part of its maiden voyage. Although the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, it considers control of the island essential to achieve its goal of overthrowing the “century of humiliation” of China by the colonial powers. President Xi Jinping has shown an increased willingness to assert such claims of sovereignty from the South China Sea to the Himalayan Plateau and Hong Kong, where China has cracked down on opposition and imposed tough security laws following pro-democracy protests. (Updates with the current meeting.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

