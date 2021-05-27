Jokowi Highlights Persistent Problem of Poor Accuracy in Government Data





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the accuracy of government data remains noticeably low, while pushing for improvements and database synchronization to solve the problem. “Data accuracy continues to be an issue until today. The impact is everywhere. For example, there are inaccuracies and overlaps in social assistance data that cause delays in processing. distribution, and some were not in line with the target. The same goes for the distribution of other government aid, “President Jokowi said Thursday at the presidential palace in Bogor. The President made the statement during the opening of the 2021 National Coordination Meeting for Internal Government Oversight in which Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Mahfud MD, Minister of Coordination of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno and Head of Development and Financial Controller (BPKP) Mr. Yusuf Ateh participated alongside 2,223 other participants in the meeting. President Jokowi tasked BPKP to monitor database synchronization between programs to increase data reliability. “Use the available forensic and analytical data labs,” he noted. Jokowi also drew attention to the importance of engagement and prudent management to ensure effective internal control. “All recommendations should be followed. Don’t let them become mere recommendations. Address the root causes of the problems to prevent them from happening again in the future,” he explained.



Jokowi believes mistakes have been repeated over the years due to non-compliance with BPKP recommendations and the Government’s Internal Oversight Apparatus (APIP). “I would like to urge ministers, heads of agencies and regional heads to seriously follow the recommendations of BPKP and APIP. Don’t let (the problems) go on for too long because they will only get bigger. and could become legal problems, ”he warned. The Government Internal Oversight Apparatus (APIP) was established under Government Regulation No. 60 in 2008 on the Government’s Internal Oversight System. The APIP is an organizational unit at the level of central government, regional government, ministries and other institutions responsible for oversight tasks encompassing auditing, reviews, evaluations, monitoring and other oversight measures. the function and tasks of organizations.

