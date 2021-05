Donald Trumps’ visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $ 250,000

Donald Trump waves to supporters in UFC fight

(Getty Images)

Newly discovered records show the American people amassed more than $ 250,000 for former President Donald Trump to attend a fight at Madison Square Garden in 2019 with his family.

The November 2 nighttime jaunt to New York City saw the president watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship in person, marking the first time a sitting president has traveled to an MMA event on a trip of just over 16 hours.

Federal documents, seen by the New York Daily News, indicate the total was $ 252,567.51, but a significant portion would have been redacted and therefore could be much higher.

He was joined by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, as well as UFC President Dana White, who supported the president.

Among the Republican politicians who made the trip with him was the current Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Meanwhile, the president was under investigation for his first round of impeachment charges for his activities in Ukraine. His second indictment in 2021 came after the January 6 uprising for inciting violence. McCarthy neither supported impeachment.

The huge cost came from the spur of the moment, Mr. Trump’s impulse to attend the event. According to the documents, the Secret Service only had one week to find accommodation, which explains the high price of travel at $ 224,212. Plus, it was the same time as the annual New York City Marathon.

Emails between agents read, things could change. I don’t have any hotel information yet.

The hotels the agents stayed at ranged from the Intercontinental, Park Avenues, Royalton and Marriot Marquis in Times Square, among other luxury hotels.

The president himself stayed at Trump Tower and he needed secret agents to patrol the surrounding area, which would cost $ 6,350.

Mr Trump was well known for his expensive leisure trips, such as several golf trips, which the Washington Post said cost the public $ 64 million in the first two years of his tenure, but he concluded that the real cost was a mystery and most likely. much higher.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Donald Trumps for comment.

