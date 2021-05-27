Donald Trump hits Biden gasoline prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend





“Shame, shame, shame,” former President Donald Trump said Thursday, accusing President Joe Biden’s policies of raising fuel costs ahead of a big vacation weekend marking the start of summer travel.

“I’m sorry to say that the gas prices you will be facing are much higher than they were just a few months ago when we had gasoline under $ 2 a gallon” Trump said in a statement. “Remember, as you watch the counter ticking and your dollars add up, how Donald Trump did a great job as president.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.

Gas prices rose dramatically when the Colonial Pipeline – one of the Southeast’s major fuel suppliers – was compromised by international pirates earlier this month.

Several states reported major outages that boosted demand.

Meanwhile, AAA Travel has predicted a massive rebound in travel this year as the coronavirus pandemic has slowed, in large part due to the surge in vaccinations.

AAA predicts that from Thursday to Monday, more than 37 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% increase from 2020. The 23 million who traveled on vacation in 2020 amid the pandemic were the lowest on record since AAA. started recording in 2000, according to the group that tracks the trips.

The association also warns that things have not returned to normal, noting that the increase is still 13% fewer travelers than in 2019.

But leaders have expressed optimism.

“As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are showing a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement. “This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for the summer, although we all need to remember to continue to take important safety precautions.”

Since his suspension from Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts, Trump has started emailing statements to reporters criticizing the current president, while Trump continues to insist, without evidence, that he won. the 2020 elections and is expected to be president.

Trump has been keen to encourage domestic production of oil and gas as a matter of national security.

“Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making their fortunes on oil, and you will say how good it was to have me as president. Wasn’t it great to be energy independent, but we are more independent in energy, “he said in his statement Thursday.

As gasoline prices continue to rise, people refuel at a gas station in Brooklyn on May 03, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

