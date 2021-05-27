Trump, Giuliani urge judge to drop Capitol riots conspiracy case





Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and President-elect Donald Trump walk to the clubhouse for their meeting at Trump International Golf Club on November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiracy to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit, brought by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., And 10 other House Democrats, accuses the defendants of violating federal Ku Klux Klan law on Jan.6 by instigating a host of Trump supporters to prevent the Congress confirm President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Separate motions to dismiss the lawsuit Thursday argued that Trump and Giuliani’s remarks at a pre-riot rally near Capitol Hill were protected under the First Amendment.

During that event, Trump lobbied Republican lawmakers as well as then Vice President Mike Pence, who chaired the joint session to reject the election results of the major states. He called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and told the crowd, “If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.”

But Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, noted at the top of his dismissal request that Trump also told the public to “do it peacefully and patriotically [their voices] heard.”

The Democrats’ claims “directly contravene the absolute immunity” conveyed by the Constitution over the then president and “fail to plausibly plead a viable conspiracy theory” against Trump, Binnall said.

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks as Trump supporters gather at the White House ahead of his speech to challenge US Congress certification of election results 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. on Jan.6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

Giuliani during the rally called for a “trial by combat”. But the lawyer for the former New York mayor argued in his motion to dismiss Thompson’s lawsuit that “no reasonable reader or listener would have seen Giuliani’s speech as an instruction to walk to the Capitol, to violently violate the perimeter and enter the Capitol building, then violently terrorize. Congress not to engage in electoral certification. “

The Democrats’ conspiracy claim “defies prima facie plausibility and credibility,” Giuliani’s lawyer wrote.

The lawsuit also names the extremist groups the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the Warboys as defendants.

The Oath Keepers filed their own motion to dismiss the case Thursday morning, arguing Democratic lawmakers lack “standing,” or the ability to sue based on the alleged injury they suffered by the accused.

A lawyer for Thompson did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the court filings.

The January 6 crowd broke through the rows of police outside the Capitol, leading hundreds of rioters to stream into the building. They physically attacked law enforcement, smashed windows, broke into congressional offices, vandalized land and stole property.

The invasion forced a joint session of Congress to evacuate their rooms and go into hiding for their safety, which temporarily derailed efforts by lawmakers to confirm Trump’s loss to Biden.

Thompson’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington in February, accused Trump and Giuliani of launching a “concerted campaign to misinform their supporters and the public, encouraging and promoting intimidation and violence in the lawsuit. of their common plan to promote the re-election of the accused Trump, even after states have certified the election results, decisively showing that he lost the election. “

This campaign, which included an effort to prevent Congress from counting the Electoral College’s votes on January 6, was undertaken “for the purpose of preventing plaintiff Thompson and other members of Congress from certifying that the former deputy President Biden won the presidential election, ”The Thompson lawsuit said.

In April, 10 other members of the House signed the lawsuit. They are: Representatives Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters, all of California; Steve Cohen, from Tennessee; Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey; Veronica Escobar, from Texas; Hank Johnson Jr., of Georgia; Marcy Kaptur, from Ohio; Jerry Nadler, from New York; and Pramila Jayapal, of Washington.

