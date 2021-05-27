(PENNSYLVANIA)

Pressure mounted on Boris Johnson to expedite the official investigation into the Coronavirus pandemic as an elderly person Conservative The MP and the doctor have joined in all-party demands for its launch no later than this fall.

Dr Dan Poulter told the Evening Standard that the lessons must be learned quickly because another pandemic is inevitable and Britain cannot afford to delay the lessons learned.

The former junior health minister, a member of the all-party parliamentary group on the coronavirus, said the inquiry is expected to begin work this fall and be ordered to report no later than one year or 18 months.

Since this is unlikely to be the only pandemic we face in our lifetimes, preparation is important, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich said.

Some other investigations, like the Iraq War one, have dragged on for years, but we cannot afford to wait that long to learn the lessons of this pandemic.

He should report in a year to 18 months at the most because it is imperative that we are ready for the next one.

We don’t have the luxury of waiting five or six years for the report.

The Prime Minister confirmed earlier this month that there would be an investigation, but not until next spring.

The government continued to resist calls from across the House of Commons to introduce it. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC on Thursday morning: There will come a time next year in the public inquiry where all of us who have been involved in this matter will lay out the events as clearly and honestly as possible.

Labor shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth told The Standard people cannot wait as long as Dominic Cummings’ serious allegations are investigated.

Dominic Cummings’ shocking allegations are deeply serious and will be extremely upsetting for families who have lost loved ones, he said. At first glance, his accusations seem plausible and coincide with what others have warned. There is no doubt that early investigation is needed to learn all the lessons for the future.

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, demanded: The Prime Minister must put in place the independent public inquiry he promised without further delay. He should appear before him to answer questions under oath and provide him with all relevant government documents.

There can be no delay in arriving at the truth. End the public fight with Cummings and immediately start the investigation.

The PM was pressed by Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons on Wednesday to open the investigation this summer. Mr Johnson replied: No, as I said before, I am not going to devote valuable official time to this now, while I was still battling a pandemic. He accused Labor of playing political games.

Dr Poulter said it was right to delay the investigation until the current crisis has passed, so that all parties involved can focus on learning the lessons, but fall was the best time. .

