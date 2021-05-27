A more secure Greece, 40 years after joining the EU







A projection marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the European Union is presented alongside the Parliament in Athens on February 18. [InTime News]

A Greece has developed economically, more democratic politically, more modern and more socially tolerant and probably above all more powerful and more secure. It is European Greece. In the 40 years since the country’s accession to what was then the European Economic Community, the Accession Agreement was signed on May 28, 1979 at Zappeion Hall and entered into force on January 1, 1981, many many things have happened. Progress has been made in many areas. Small and large projects that have changed the image of the country and improved the daily life of Greek citizens. Politically, there has been a maturation. The coming to power, in 1981, of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), with its slogans EEC and NATO, the same union and not to the EEC of monopolies and its transformation into a social democratic party which also recognizes the value of a united Europe and has benefited from the country’s participation in it. Likewise, a little over 33 years later, the election of the radical SYRIZA, with slogans like Go back, Madame Merkel and promises to tear up the austerity programs signed under pressure from creditors, and its transformation into a party center-left who did not leave the euro but conscientiously applied the austerity agreements and is now trying to join the family of European Social Democrats. And, of course, beyond political parties and ideologies, a cool and mature observer of recent Greek history has to credit Konstantinos Karamanlis, who had the vision, daring and determination to overcome opposition. and make Greece join the European family on an equal footing. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu begins his visit to Thrace and Athens on Sunday. Two weeks later, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet at the NATO summit. The clashes, the harsh and at times insulting rhetoric of senior Turkish officials, the lingering tensions, last year’s hot summer in the Aegean Sea, all of this is the current norm in Greek-Turkish relations. Let the increasingly small contingent opposing Greece’s accession to Europe reflect on how this normalcy might have evolved if our country was not a member of the EU. As a full member of the Union, in addition to constant progress and democratic stability, Greece believes that its security has been strengthened. This security was one of Karamanlis’ main goals, and he achieved it. When Greece joined the EEC, governments and experts observed that beyond the subsidies and economic support that other members would offer Greece, they should support it in its bilateral conflicts with Turkey, as well as on the Cyprus question. And this is what is happening. Of course, as members of the European family, we are bound to have differences, to express complaints and to be dissatisfied with certain decisions made by our partners. The fact remains that the strategic decision to join this politically and economically powerful family has changed the facts on the ground. And this has forced third parties to change their potential designs, as the cost of their implementation and implementation has increased significantly. On the 40th anniversary of our participation in Europe, we are not only more prosperous and more politically mature, we are diplomatically more powerful and, ultimately, more secure.

