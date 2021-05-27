Why Donald Trump is Republicans’ worst nightmare in 2024





Trump is confiding in his allies that he intends to run again in 2024 with one contingency: that he is still in good health, according to two sources close to the former president. during his exile and blockade of a Trump-centric investigation into the January insurgency. “

In short: Starting today, Trump plans to run for president in 2024. Which would be a total disaster for Republicans – and, what’s worse, they almost certainly can’t help it.

In the survey, two-thirds of Republicans (66%) said they would like to see Trump run for president again, while only 30% would rather he did not. Figures like this – although several years before the start of the GOP presidential primary – suggest that there remains a significant appetite for Trump within the GOP and largely confirm what many other data have shown: that the 45th president would start a clear favorite Republican primary.

Which is a BIG problem for Republicans because of that number: 66% of the general electorate does NOT want to see Trump run for president again in 2024. And yes, that number includes two-thirds of Republicans who do. let Trump introduce himself! Only 6% of Democrats say they would like to see Trump run again in 2024, while only 1 in 4 independents (27%) say the same.

The story is the same when you look at Trump’s favorable numbers in the same poll. While 84% of Republicans say they have a favorable opinion of the former president, his overall favorable rating is 37%, with 4% of Democrats and just 35% of independents feeling favorably towards him.

It doesn’t take a mathematician or political science professor to see what those numbers mean: Trump is nearly unbeatable in a Republican primary and damn near ineligible for a general election.

The honest truth any smart Republican knows is that the only way the party can escape this canyon is if Trump voluntarily decides not to run again or, due to his growing legal and financial entanglements, is prevented from running. .

What is possible!

Despite being proclaimed by his personal physician in 2015 as “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Trump is 74 years old. He will be 78 in 2024. Although that is the age of current President Joe Biden, it is possible that Trump is simply deciding that at this age he does not want to endure the rigors of another campaign. Possible, but knowing Trump and his desire to be noticed, unlikely.

What’s also at stake, of course, is that Trump and his eponymous company face serious legal threats related to a number of ongoing investigations into his finances. As CNN reported on Wednesday night:

Manhattan prosecutors pursuing a criminal case against former President Donald Trump, his company and his executives have asked at least one witness to prepare for grand jury testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter – a sign that the long investigation is underway. at an advanced stage. “

But if none of these scenarios come true and Trump does, the hard truth for Republicans – both those with their own ambitions for 2024 and those who just want to see a Republican return to the White House – is that they probably can’t prevent him from winning the nomination. And if he is the Republican candidate, every credible poll suggests he would start a general election with a decisive disadvantage.

Rely on a worn – but extremely precise – cliché to explain the current quagmire facing the Republican Party: You made your bed. Now you have to lie to it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos