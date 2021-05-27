Politics
Donald Trump has shut down the government’s Spygate probe; Amazon buys MGM; Meme Stocks Back
Memes actions like AMC and GameStop are climbing again … ‘Central Park Karen sues ex-employer for discrimination … New York’s MTA had a rush hour disaster … elementary school teacher exposed as a secret white nationalist writer … photos from Ariana Grande’s Home Wedding … crazy story of a guy who was rescued on a snow-capped Colorado mountain and almost 40 years later they found out that he had killed two women that very night … Howard is renaming his College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman … Doomsday couple charged with the death of two children … Donald Trump is down 99% from last year …
Donald Trump probably helped stop the government’s Spygate probe. [ESPN]
The angels finally fired Mickey Callaway. [USA TODAY]
Alex Smith says the Packers’ treatment of Aaron Rodgers is inexcusable. [PFT]
Tyreek Hill made a really bad TikTok video. [FanSided]
Joel Embiid considered retiring before playing in the NBA. [The Players Tribune]
Naomi Osaka will not speak with the press at Roland Garros for her own sanity. [The Guardian]
Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid manager. [Yahoo!]
Kyrie Irving is hoping there won’t be “subtle racism” when the Nets play in Boston. It sparked a reaction. [MassLive]
Adam Vinatieri retires from the NFL. He announced it on the Pat McAfee Show.
.? https://t.co/8XSdw65UKW pic.twitter.com/bXRk5NkkLP
Aaron Rodgers (@ AaronRodgers12) May 26, 2021
Play new Shailene game pic.twitter.com/yl2fU8wuWz
Martin Herlihy (@martinmherlihy) May 26, 2021
“Macho Man” @BradyBacon goes on an amazing ride, flying out of the park at @TheActionTrack, Brady is fine! @USACNation pic.twitter.com/lDbDuGsWZM
FloRacing (@FloRacing) May 27, 2021
Oprah created the movie my son and I played in last night !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These hands
It’s been hard to keep this movie on low, but I REALLY hope you all vibrate with the message. Give me your honest comments please!
And dream big! ??????
pic.twitter.com/zip8sm2Sxo
Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) May 26, 2021
Listen to Nick Offerman.
. @ Nick_Offerman: “I urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to catch my enthusiasm … Medicine doesn’t care who you vote for. We amazing humans have created a vaccine that serves the common good The vaccine doesn’t take sides unless you count the living versus the dead pic.twitter.com/ytQQIBFfc8
CSPAN (@cspan) May 26, 2021
