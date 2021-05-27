Trump could lose another title to Biden: Tariff Man





It is obvious: if President Biden leaves in place the tariffs imposed during his predecessor … [+] mandate, the current president can claim the Trump nickname he proudly gave himself, Tariff Man.

Looks like Joe Biden could take another title from Donald Trump.

In addition to the President of the United States and the Commander-in-Chief, this is Tariff Man.

You may recall that the former president, with a penchant for wielding nicknames against political enemies, gave himself the nickname Tariff Man.

While no president, and certainly no Republican president, ever bragged about their use of tariffs, at least not in my lifetime, Trump was proud of his solar tariffs, his tariffs on washing machines, his tariffs. on steel and its tariffs on almost anything stamped Made in China.

The intention was, of course, to punish what he saw as unfair business practices that hurt American interests.

And, with most of those tariffs still in effect and, significantly, no signal from the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue of any willingness to reduce those targeting Chinese products, tariffs, tariffs and charges under Biden no longer exceed only Trumps. but, in a bit of irony, likely to stay there.

Why? Because trade is increasing.

A brief look back helps to better understand just how unconventional Trumps policies were and how unconventional it is for Biden to leave the majority untouched.

Since the start of 1997, it has taken almost two decades for tariffs to double in value.

They doubled again in just two years, between 2017 and 2019, as Trump’s tariffs took hold.

Part of this change over decades is, of course, due to increased trade or, more specifically, increased imports.

But during this early period, when tariffs doubled from 1997 to 2015, imports themselves more than doubled. Imports from China during this period nearly tripled.

Tariffs, in other words, have not kept pace. Tariff rates have gone down.

Fast forward to the two years between 2017 and 2019, when tariffs doubled again.

Have imports more than doubled? Barely. US imports increased by less than 7 percent.

But here’s the problem for Biden, if he wants to avoid the Tariff Man title. (Or Trump if he wants to keep it.)

During that two-year period, US imports from China fell by more than 10%, and overall tariffs also fell.

Why is this a problem for Biden?

Because imports from China, which were already very hot in the first quarter of this year, up almost 50%, will only do so in the coming months, compared to 2020, when the pandemic was in boom and trade crater.

And that’s the irony.

Despite the ongoing trade war with China, they still bought what they sold.

And for that reason, it looks like if I can hijack an Eddie Murphy line in the 1982 film 48 Hours, there’s a new Tariff Man in town.

What could save Biden from shattering Trumps’ record freight fare?

While the steel tariffs aren’t trivial, especially as the administration pushes a massive infringement bill, the Chinese tariffs are what really matters, given that they’ve been imposed on more. of $ 350 billion in imports.

A look at where the tariffs are collected tells the story well.

Those collected at the Port of Los Angeles in 2020 made up about 22% of the country total, according to data from the Treasury Department. Los Angeles The port is credited with handling 20% ​​of US-China trade last year.

