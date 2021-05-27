Boris Johnson found European Super League a great idea: report





The discussion regarding the rapid rise and even faster fall of the European Super League (ESL) seems endless. The new league fell apart within three days of being announced following the withdrawal of English clubs due to mounting pressure from the public. Now reports are circulating that Manchester United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward has met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek his approval for ESL. According to The Mirror, the British Prime Minister met Woodward ahead of the Super League announcement. It is also reported that Johnson has said that ESL would be a great idea. The report claims that PM Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield had informed him of the (ESL) proposal with Woodward. Boris doesn’t know much about football so he said it was a great idea. So Dan told the clubs that the No.10 would not stand in the way. Then it all started, Mirror said, citing a government source. It could worsen the woes of the British Prime Minister as he struggles to face explosive claims by former adviser Dominic Cummings on governments’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-said-covid-only-24184724?111= Johnson has repeatedly denied that he was aware of any news regarding the controversial league, despite meeting one of its central figures days before its official announcement. Johnson claims he knew nothing about ESL. He even called the idea of ​​the Super League a sort of cartel and insisted it was surprising news for him as it was for anyone else. The European Super League plan fell flat after the resignation of six English clubs – Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. On Tuesday, UEFA began disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs which still stick to the ESL plan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. On May 12, UEFA appointed a team of inspectors to conduct a preliminary investigation. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

