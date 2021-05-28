Ankara expects progress on EU-Turkey relations at June summit: Turkish official

Turkey would like to see progress in relations with the EU at a key summit of EU leaders next month, a senior Turkish official said on Thursday.

We are awaiting concrete measures, in particular on the modernization of the EU-Turkey customs union and the refugee agreement, Brahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish presidency, told reporters in Berlin ahead of his meetings with German officials.

EU leaders are expected to meet in Brussels on June 24-25, where they are expected to discuss European affairs and major international issues.

Kalin said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to meet in Brussels ahead of the EU summit.

The meeting will likely be held on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which will take place on June 14.

We can develop a positive agenda in EU-Turkey relations if the European side takes concrete steps, Kalin stressed.

He said the European Council and the European Commission could even take the first steps ahead of the summit, which would pave the way for closer cooperation on issues of common interest.

The official praised the close dialogue between Turkey and Germany on regional and global issues.

Kalin said his meetings in Berlin will include discussions on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and recent developments in the Middle East.