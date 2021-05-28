Eastern Europe ends love party with China amid Beijing-EU divide

VIENNA / BEIJING – Enthusiasm for China has cooled across much of central and eastern Europe, leaving Beijing alarmed as human rights concerns and stalled investments push disillusioned partners to United States

Politburo member Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, met with Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Wednesday during a visit to the country. The two called for stronger relations between China and the European Union and regular Brussels-Beijing dialogues, according to the president’s office. Yang traveled to Croatia the next day to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone with his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic. Xi offered to provide “so much assistance [China’s] The capacity allows “to help Montenegro fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

China’s charm counteroffensive is part of a rush to regain influence in what had once been a relatively friendly part of Europe as relations between Beijing and Brussels unravel. The European Parliament last week voted to freeze the ratification of an investment deal with China amid friction over Beijing’s alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

With Slovenia set to assume the EU presidency in July, Yang’s visit to Ljubljana suggests that Beijing wants to bring the country to its side to help push the deal forward again.

But the relationship between the two countries is strained. Slovenia signed a statement on fifth-generation wireless security last August that would essentially block Chinese company Huawei Technologies from its 5G network. Ljubljana has also banned Chinese companies from bidding on a rail project, according to local media.

Other central and eastern European countries are also distancing themselves. Lithuania said last week that it had withdrawn from China’s 17 + 1 economic cooperation framework with countries in the region.

“There is no more 17 + 1, because for practical reasons Lithuania is absent,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

The forum, which was launched in 2012 as 16 + 1, has held summits every year outside of 2020, when the meeting was suspended due to the pandemic. This year’s virtual meeting in February drew a record number of leaders, with six members, including Latvia and Bulgaria, sending foreign ministers instead. Xi himself tried to persuade heads of state to participate, with little luck.

A motorway project in Montenegro, financed mainly by loans from China, is facing serious delays. © Reuters

The lack of progress on promised Chinese investments in many countries is contributing to the frustration. The state-owned China General Nuclear Power had agreed to invest and expand a nuclear power plant in Romania, but after the plan stalled for several years, Bucharest abandoned the deal in 2020 and signed an agreement with the states. -United instead.

Data from the American Enterprise Institute shows a large variation in Chinese spending among countries in the region. Chinese investment and construction between 2012 and 2020 totaled $ 110 million in Latvia and $ 860 million in the Czech Republic, but $ 3.6 billion in Hungary, which is more favorable to Beijing.

Central and Eastern European countries have also expressed concern over alleged violations of Uyghur rights and Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong. On May 20, the Lithuanian parliament passed a resolution describing China’s treatment of Uyghurs as “genocide”.

The countries seem to be focusing on Washington. President Joe Biden attended a preparatory meeting for the upcoming NATO summit this month. The nine Central and Eastern European countries that hosted the meeting expressed high hopes for US military capabilities.

Beijing previously focused on these areas, hoping that non-EU countries and authoritarian governments, such as in Hungary, might be more open to Chinese advances. The region has served as a strategic link with the rest of Europe and is a key participant in China’s Belt and Road infrastructure building initiative.

Xi now faces increasing pressure to reassess China’s strategy towards the region, but it is unclear how Beijing can reverse the degraded relationship.

“The countries of Central and Eastern Europe will continue to distance themselves from China,” said Atsuko Higashino, associate professor at the Japanese University of Tsukuba and an expert in the region.

“The 17 + 1 mechanism is at a crossroads,” she said.