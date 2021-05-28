Boris Johnsons’ hiring of advisers shows Erin OTooles the Tories have no intention of playing nice

It may not have been the perfect week for Canada’s Tories to reveal that they are turning to Boris Johnson strategists for political advice.

Unless, of course, Erin O’Toole and his team don’t like the sounds of an “uncontrollable movie” – the description one of Johnson’s former chief advisers used this week in an incredible tale of the UK government’s initial response to COVID -19.

O’Toole may not be considering the idea of ​​publicly injecting himself with COVID to calm the public, as Johnson would have considered at the start of the pandemic. O’Toole also wouldn’t want to be compared to the damn mayor of Jaws, as the UK prime minister did, according to former councilor Dominic Cummings.

But something in Johnson’s politics obviously sent Canadian Tories knocking on the doors of people who helped him move to 10 Downing St. As my fellow Star Stephanie Levitz and Alex Boutilier have reported, the team at ‘O’Toole hired not one, but two consulting firms. with links to Johnson’s victories: Topham Guerin for social media and Stack Data Strategies for political analysis.

We can guess two conclusions from these contracts: The Conservatives are serious about the looming data war with the Liberals, and they have no intention of playing nice.

How not nice? Well, let’s put it this way: I had to consult Star’s taste and language policies to write about Topham Guerin’s claims to fame. It’s okay, I’ve learned, to use plain language if it’s in quotes, so here’s a little excerpt from an article on how Topham Guerin is waging the social media war.

“One of the tactics for which Topham Guerin has become particularly known are ‘shitposts’ – an obvious and generally ironic low-quality meme to troll his reader,” according to an interview with the founders of the company, appeared last year in a New Zealand online magazine called The Spinoff.

The firm itself obviously enjoys its cheeky infamy, advertising its reputation on his website with testimonials such as this: “A social media shot of captivating, emotionally manipulating and behavior-boosting posts designed to capture worshipers and convert fence guards.”

So while the Canadian Conservatives may not want to talk too much about their strategy for the next election, we have a pretty good idea of ​​what they were looking for when they went looking for social media consultants. “We challenge our clients to achieve their greatest ambitions,” boasts Topham Guerin in his corporate slogan.

This is actually something the Conservatives had to outsource to experts in the data war with the Liberals. When I started writing a book on the art of political marketing in Canadian politics less than 10 years ago, the Conservatives were the go-to experts on the data game. The Liberals were still in a dark age.

This situation has completely reversed since Justin Trudeau came to power, thanks in large part to the digital expertise of his longtime friend Tom Pitfield, director of Data Sciences Inc.

The magic of the data campaign is that it splits the electoral map into micro-targets, focusing efforts where they are needed.

It’s the campaign that often falls under the radar of the usual political coverage, which focuses on the big campaign narrative and ad campaigns, which are still important, but less so with every election. The data campaign helped Trudeau turn his 2015 victory into a majority and likely sealed his comfortable minority in 2019 as the Liberals knew where to focus their efforts.

It’s the opposite of a fire thrower, in fact, despite Topham Guerin’s testimony.

Here is Ben Guerin himself in this Spinoff interview: “Instead of having a big bonfire in a campaign, you have a lot of little fires.”

Here is your preview of the next election campaign on social media: “many small fires”. Well, and don’t forget, the messages too. (Please note the taste sensitive spelling.)

It is unfortunate that the Tories are bragging about having ties to Johnson within a week when one of his former advisers calls the UK Prime Minister a bad movie. Worse yet, Dominic Cummings was unable to vouch for Johnson’s judgment in picking advisers. “It’s just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there,” said the man named Johnson’s Svengali; Britain’s second most powerful man.

But O’Toole and the Tories are sending a strong hint of their willingness to regain a foothold in the data war with the Liberals with their Johnson-inspired outsourcing choices – and how far behind they are right now.

Now, if they hire Cummings next, I’m not sure what that means.