Belarus protests journalist, latest victim of transnational crackdown

When a Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet forced a Ryanair flight packed with civilians to turn off its Athens-Vilnius route and land in Minsk on Sunday so the regime could arrest one of its main critics, he rightly sparked international outrage. This is, in fact, a flagrant violation of international standards. But this new transgression by Belarusian dictator President Alexander Lukashenko was not an isolated event. It was part of an increasingly common practice of repressive regimes around the world, a practice so common that it now has a name: transnational repression.

Lukashenko personally ordered the military plane to go into action, claiming that there could be a bomb on board the Ryanair flight. But the real target of the operation was Roman Protasevich, a journalist and activist who, like many figures in the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, sought refuge abroad. Like others, Protasevich believed that he would come out of Lukashenko’s grip if he went into exile. But as dozens of exiled critics from a wide variety of repressive regimes have discovered in recent years, tyrants who tolerate no dissent at home are increasingly feeling comfortable pursuing their critiques abroad. .

A key difference in the Ryanair case is that it was not secret and Lukashenko did not even bother to cover its tracks. Instead of a covert undercover mission, he blatantly used a military aircraft, the country’s civilian air traffic control system, and a transparent fake ruse to trample on the rules of civil aviation.

More importantly, by disrupting and terrifying more than 170 passengers of multiple nationalities, this act of transnational repression has put everyone, not just Belarusian dissidents, at risk. In that regard, it was instructive for those wondering how concerned the international community should be about rogue regimes stalking their enemies beyond their national jurisdiction. The answer is clear. Transnational repression is a very serious problem which must be treated with the attention it has not received.

So far, examples from practice have received scattered and uneven attention, depending on the details of each individual case. Factors such as the means used, the identity of the target, the location of the incident and which state its dissidents were targeting determined where the case is on the international priority list.

Perhaps the most significant recent case was the 2018 assassination of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, had gained notoriety in the West as a columnist for the Washington Post (where, in the interest of transparency, I am a contributing columnist). When the Saudi regime, led by de facto Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, dispatched an assassination team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi’s body, the case grabbed the headlines.

But Khashoggi’s murder was just one of hundreds of examples of transnational repression carried out around the world in recent years. The independent and non-partisan advocacy organization Freedom House has cataloged 608 cases since 2014 in which “the authorities of the country of origin have physically attacked a person living abroad, whether through detention, assault, physical intimidation, unlawful expulsion, restitution or murder presumed. “

Tyrants who do not suffer from dissent at home feel increasingly comfortable pursuing their criticisms abroad.

Freedom House says its list is only partial, excluding hundreds of cases where documentation was incomplete. Even so, the analysis covers a large part of the globe, with 31 countries of origin whose governments have engaged in acts of transnational repression in 79 countries.

Many cases have occurred in Western and democratic countries, as dissidents often seek refuge there.

Among the authors, the report highlighted the actions of six countries: China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Rwanda.

China does not receive the greatest attention from the public. This distinction goes to Russia. But according to Freedom House, “China is leading the world’s most sophisticated campaign of transnational repression.” Researchers detailed 214 cases of Beijing-led operations targeting exiled political dissidents, members of minority communities, human rights activists, journalists and former regime insiders. This is by far the highest number in a country.

The operations carried out by the Russian security services under the increasingly repressive President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly raised international alarms. The assassination in London of former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko the use of radiation poisoning had already drawn attention to Putin’s methods in 2006, outside the timeframe of the Freedom House report. When Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury 13 years later, the world knew which way to look.

According to Freedom House analysts, “At a minimum, in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Germany and the UK, the Kremlin has shown a willingness to kill suspected enemies abroad.”

Iran’s transnational crackdown is particularly worrying. “The Iranian campaign,” says Freedom House, “is distinguished by the total commitment it receives from the state, the level of violence it employs, and its sophisticated application of various methods against an equally set of objectives. various. These targets live in the vast Iranian diaspora that began to spread after the 1979 revolution. Iranian authorities kidnapped American residents while traveling abroad, shot dead activists in the Netherlands and detained them, smuggled and murdered several critics perceived across Europe and the Middle East.

Turkey’s pursuit of people critical of authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began before the failed coup attempt in 2016 and accelerated sharply thereafter. Erdogan has pursued those he considers enemies in at least 31 countries, according to the study, in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Like others, Erdogan often relies on the collaboration of intelligence organizations in other countries, with a heavy reliance on rendition, where agencies hand over the target without due process.

Then there is Rwandan President Paul Kagame, once considered a hero after his fight to stop the 1994 genocide, but now a ruthless autocrat. In a recent well-documented case, Kagame’s forces kidnapped another genocide hero, Paul Rusesabagina, whose real life-saving efforts inspired the movie “Hotel Rwanda”. Rusesabagina, who lived in the United States, was kidnapped last year at Dubai airport while she was traveling. He resurfaced in Kigali, accused of terrorism and murder.

The practice of transnational repression is increasingly widespread. Autocrats, as we have seen in the skies over Belarus, are increasingly daring, threatening not only dissidents, but passers-by – and international standards as well. Instead of looking at each incident individually, Western governments should take a holistic view of the practice and respond with coordinated action, including severe penalties for those involved and protection of likely targets. Those who perpetuate, facilitate and profit from transnational repression must know that they will suffer serious consequences. This is important not only to protect political dissidents, but also all those on the same plane.