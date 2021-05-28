Trump applauded election review in tiny New Hampshire town, listeners just said there is no evidence of fraud





Topline

When New Hampshire began auditing a legislative race in the city of Windham this month, former President Donald Trump suggested evidence of widespread voter fraud may be lurking in the small suburban community, but auditors from Windhams concluded Thursday that there was no evidence of voter fraud in the city, in another disappointment for Trump supporters who failed to substantiate any of the fierce nationwide allegations of fraud in the November election .

The flags of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump mark the start of a line for his rally … [+] at Windham High School on August 6, 2016 in Windham, New Hampshire.

Getty Images key facts

Authorities launched an audit in Windham, a town of 15,000 near the Massachusetts border, earlier this month, after a close state race recount last November ended with nearly 400 changeable votes between candidates.

This month, Trump claimed that an audit of Windham’s vote count errors could reveal evidence of massive voter fraud, ultimately confirming his baseless claims that he won last year’s presidential election in President Joe Biden’s place.

But after weeks of careful scrutiny of Windhams ballots and voting materials, a team of city and state-sanctioned auditors began to wrap up their work on Thursday and said there were no evidence of fraud in election results in cities last year.

Instead, auditors largely blamed last year’s mistakes on trivial tech glitches: A city-borrowed paper folding machine left crease marks on some ballots, and excess dust. inside the voting machines may have caused scanning errors.

Crucial quote

Nothing today shows evidence of fraud. Nothing today shows proof of digital manipulation of machines. Right now, it appears to be a perfect storm, said Harri Hursti, a computer security expert hired by the state to help conduct the audit on Thursday.

To monitor

Hursti and two other auditors have yet to analyze their findings and write a report, which state law requires them to submit to city and state officials within 45 days.

Key context

Windham’s election results were first considered after Kristi St. Laurent (D) lost a race for New Hampshire state representative by just 24 votes. When St. Laurent called for a recount, she lost dozens of votes and her Republican opponents garnered hundreds of votes. After months of confusion, Governor Chris Sununu (right) signed a bill last month authorizing a forensic audit to understand why Windhams’ initial tally was wrong. Sununu says the elections in New Hampshires were fair and secure, regardless of what might have happened in Windham. Still, some conservatives in Windham and across the country saw the audit as an opportunity to expose the type of widespread vote rigging that Trump wrongly insists was rampant in swing states like New Hampshire, which Biden won. by nearly 60,000 votes. At one point, townspeople lobbied unsuccessfully for the audit to be led in part by Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor and former treasure hunter who presented himself as an electoral security expert in circles of right.

Surprising fact

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a resident of Windham, told local television station WMUR that the former president didn’t necessarily think the city was plagued by widespread electoral fraud, but he is still interested in knowing why there were discrepancies.

Tangent

With support from Trumps, Windham’s audit has been linked to further attempts to challenge last year’s election results, despite no evidence of widespread fraud. The most notable effort is a strange ongoing audit of the vote in Maricopa County, Arizona, ordered by the Republican-controlled state Senate. A team is sifting through millions of ballots and looking for evidence, ballots have been airlifted from Asia, secretly stamped with invisible watermarks, or subjected to a litany of other rigging attempts. unproven vote promoted by Trump and his allies.

