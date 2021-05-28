Reporting in China is more difficult than ever. It’s bad for everyone.

An expert’s point of view on a current event.

May 27, 2021 at 3:43 pm

It has never been easy to write about China, but today access is more difficult and sources are more limited than they have been in decades. The pandemic has not helped since March 2020, China’s borders have been closed to most non-Chinese citizens. The result is that it is even more difficult for foreigners and even most Chinese people to understand what is going on inside the country.

As a journalist, you risk being targeted by an ever-changing set of measures from the Chinese government. An armed visa process means your credentials can be renewed for six months or refused without explanation. You, or more likely your Chinese colleague, could be detained as the Bloomberg Journalist Haze Fan was in 2020.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China reported that the government expelled at least 18 foreign journalists in the first half of 2020. John Sudworth, a BBC reporter, is the latest departure of a major news organization, along with his wife, Yvonne Murray, reporter for the Irish station RTE. As someone we’ve given rare access at thought transformation camps in Xinjiang, his reporting helped bring the story to a global audience.

The feeling that foreign journalists are less exposed to retaliation has diminished and there is less room for investigative journalism in China. Sudworth is one of several Chinese correspondents for major news organizations now based in Taiwan, while others have traveled to Hong Kong or left the region as a whole. Without access to China, the development of sources becomes much more difficult.

Megha Rajagopalan, journalist at Buzzfeed News, knows these challenges. After seven years in Beijing, her visa application was refuse in 2018. She still writes about Xinjiang, which she says expelled her, but recognizes the limits. You are speaking to a limited number of people who have been able to leave China and resettle with stable immigration status, she said. Most of the time, the information we get about what is going on can be a bit outdated. Where reporting on Xinjiang relies on the few people who managed to leave China, it becomes more difficult to look at the experiences of the average person.

Local perspectives are important in China, where government programs are often tested before a decision to scale them up is made. Fewer sources and less access mean this process is more difficult to follow. In 2014, for example, Islamic scarves and beards were banned in the public spaces of Karamay, a city in northern Xinjiang. Three years later, it has become law throughout the region. With fewer reports from the field, it is more difficult to examine the impact of these early changes and provide a detailed and up-to-date picture.

Researchers have also been ousted from China. Michael Kovrig, a Canadian researcher with the International Crisis Group, remains in solitary confinement for espionage, held with another Canadian for more than two years hostage after Canada arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. In April, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) banned more European academics and researchers from entering the country. Chinese citizens and organizations are also prohibited from dealing with blacklisted people. In what could become a new tactic, Adrian Zenz, a German anthropologist, is the target of defamation trial Chinese companies who have asked a national court to order him to stop his work in Xinjiang and pay them damages. It may be a stunt, but it is a fierce deterrent for anyone who wishes to continue to travel to China for research.

Christian Gbel, a professor at the University of Vienna who examines protest movements in China, said his field trips to the country had gradually become less productive since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. After that, he was forced to conduct interviews with locals. officials and citizens as a group rather than as individuals. Anyone who worked for the party started using pre-prepared notes, he said.

Like other academics, Gbel attempted to overcome these obstacles in more creative ways. It is now compiling large datasets from Chinese social media platforms to better understand what people think about what the government is offering and how they record those opinions. This type of research helps counter the well-worn cliché that the CCP presides over a callous population that forever accepts its rule.

But Gbel added that this approach has its own set of problems. Social media tends to dramatize issues, so you often end up with a more negative and problematic sense of the issue you’re working on, he said. Qualitative research in the country is now much more difficult for academics such as Gbel. For her work, the bottom line is that softer, more complex views that might not get delivered on social media are less likely to be picked up.

Research from Chinese institutions has also been undermined. China has had an ongoing problem with credibility due to plagiarism and forgery, but pressure from the CCP forces social science studies into a thematic deadlock. Gbel said the gray area allowed for Chinese academics has been eroded and that he sees much more work from his Chinese counterparts on topics such as Xi Jinping’s thought or the value of Marxism. Gbel said this makes it more difficult to rely on a national analysis.

A proposal submitted to the CCP this year seems to recognize how the culture of repression has affected academic production, but it is not clear whether there is much room for reform. Peking University scholar Jia Qingguo criticized some institutions’ rules that require two academic staff to approve a meeting between a Chinese scholar and a non-Chinese. He also referred to regulations that prevent meeting the same foreigner more than twice a year and the need for a report after each meeting. Jias’ complaint is unusually blunt, but so far it doesn’t seem to have made a difference.

While it’s worth acknowledging China’s progress in data transparency, it comes with a big caveat. It publishes more figures than ever, on court rulings, consumption habits, etc., which has sparked insights that would have been previously impossible. Despite this, the open data project is not run by open government. Researchers often dig into obscure places to get the information they need.

As you might expect, Beijing refused to hand over raw patient data at the World Health Organization during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, a practice considered the norm within the international community. Leaks are inevitably rare because the CCP openly jails journalists such as Gao Yu, who was highly respected in China before being accused of providing a media with a document showing the ideological leadership under Xi. It’s hard to see how these sources won’t continue to dry up, and the limits of the data revolution are clear. The data must also serve the party.

During the reform era and beyond the 2008 Beijing Olympics, writing about China helped soften the perception of the country. The absence of these daily stories has helped reduce our image of China to its authoritarian government. For Yangyang Cheng, postdoctoral fellow at Yale Law School, China’s contemporary approach focuses too much on geopolitics and has pushed for a more humanized and nuanced view of the country.

The current outlook often greatly exaggerates and mythologizes the ability of the Chinese government, which inadvertently supports the communist parties’ own narrative, she said. This helps to strengthen its national control and international status.

Stories of acceptance, resistance and everything in between those ripples across China play an important role in policy responses. Policymakers who see China as a country with real people and a real culture are likely to make better, less reactionary decisions. If what was left was Mike Pompeo proclaiming that the Taiwanese pineapple is a symbol of freedom, the binary encourages us to see all that is Chinese as suspicious.

The more simplified narrative has contributed to anti-Chinese sentiment in the West, where anti-Asian hate crimes are get up. Perversely, this plays into the CCP’s appeal to the diaspora that Western countries are unable to let go of their historical prejudices against the country.

It is almost impossible to suggest how to improve the way we report, write and discuss China, as the information available has always been a house built on sand. At any moment, the web of censorship, paranoia, or contempt for the truth threatened to overwhelm. The familiar call for more diplomacy ignores the fact that the Chinese government has done the most to undermine our understanding of the Chinese issue is that the CCP probably doesn’t care.