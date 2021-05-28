Delhi Confidential: no embedding | Confidential Delhi News, The Indian Express





As the BJP-led government engages in a battle against the pandemic, there is another simmering problem in Uttar Pradesh, where polls are being conducted. With protests over the delay in releasing pending payments for sugarcane producers brewing in the state, Danish BSP MP Ali sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminding him of his pledge at election rallies ahead the 2017 UP Assembly elections that payment would be made within 14 days of the government taking office. To make it politically spicier, Ali wrote that Maharashtra’s Sena-NCP-Congress government had already paid 95% of dues. He pointed out that as of May 12, only 62.29 percent of the total balance had been paid in PU. Most of the unpaid sugar factories are in the western part of the UP, Ali said. With the UP heading for elections early next year, the opposition seems ready to kick the government down on the issue. Blockbuster friday External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is due to meet with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday, along with other key members of the administration Joe Biden. This is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the United States after President Biden took office in January. Jaishankar, who has spent a significant portion of his diplomatic career dealing with the US account, can also meet prominent figures from business, politics and the Indian community. Extended stroke On Thursday, the government extended the terms of the heads of the IB and RAW by one year. Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar and RAW secretary Samant Goel were completing their terms next month. The extension of the RAW chief’s tenure comes days after the government appointed Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, head of the Maharashtra cadre IPS, to the post of CBI director. Jaiswal was speculated earlier to be Goel’s successor. However, the mandate of the director of the CBI being fixed at two years, it will be out of conflict.

