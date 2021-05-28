Politicians support dacoits in Sindh: Sh Rashid





KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made it clear on Thursday that the federal government was not going to impose the rule of governors in Sindh because Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to interfere in the affairs of Province.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said false reports were being spread about the imposition of the governors’ regime in the province. He expressed his willingness to eliminate the bandits in the Katcha regions of Sindh.

He said the Sindh Rangers were ready to serve with the police in an operation against the dacoits. He said it was the prerogative of the Sindh government to deploy Rangers wherever he saw fit, adding that peace was a responsibility shared by both the Federal and Sindh governments.

Sheikh said he would submit a report to the prime minister on Sindh’s issues. He said the prime minister will complete his five-year constitutional term as they will make efforts to form the next government as well.

He said they had better relations with the Muttahida Qaumi movement. He said appropriate action will be taken against corrupt officials of the National Database and Registration Authority in Karachi, adding that some corrupt officials have already been arrested.

He said social media had highlighted the issue of the bandit rule in parts of the province. He said it was agreed during his meeting with the chief minister that the province and the federation would work together to tackle the bandit problem.

He said they would be ready to expand Ranger services throughout the province if the Sindh government wished. He said criminal charges under the anti-terrorism law would be brought against dacoits involved in murders and kidnappings of people for ransom.

He said the center and the province had no difference of opinion on the issue of saving precious human lives. The interior minister said he had received information that some people who frequented bandits in the Katcha regions had vested political interests. He said impartial officials should be selected on the basis of their abilities while leaving aside political considerations.

He said the government of Sindh had transferred the DIG and SSP stationed in the troubled areas. He said all institutions were on the same page to eliminate bandits from the province. He said they intended to rid Katcha’s areas of criminals.

To a question, Sheikh said he would inform the prime minister that he knew nothing about Jahangir Tareen’s affair. He said a bill would be presented to the National Assembly on the issue of missing persons.

On another question, the Home Secretary said that no military base would be ceded to a foreign country while Imran Khan was in power. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also discussed law and order in the province. The meeting was attended by Sindh legal adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and IGP Mushtaq Maher.

Corona takes 75 extra lives in 24 hours About 20,540 deaths have been recorded since the contagion erupted. About 4,966 people perished in Sindh, 9,899 in Punjab, 4,009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 751 in ICT, 273 in Balochistan, 107 in Great Britain and 535 in AJK.

A total of 13,006,326 tests have been performed to date, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. According to Geo News, the country reported a 4.34% positivity rate on Thursday, the lowest since March 6, as the country experiences a steady decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave of the pandemic. On March 6, the country recorded a positivity rate of 4.2%.

According to figures provided by the NCOC, the total number of cases of the virus now stands at 911,302 with 831,744 recoveries to date. Although cases are declining across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in strict restrictions imposed by authorities across the province. Pakistan opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and over for vaccination on Thursday. CNOC chief Asad Umar a day earlier tweeted about the government’s decision to open registration. Umar said that the registration will now be open to the entire national population.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos