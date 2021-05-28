Donald Trump reportedly pressured Arlen Specter to drop New England Patriots’ Spygate probe





ESPN’s story was online for less than 24 hours. Shanin Specter was amazed to see that calls and emails were still pouring in on Thursday. Hatred of Donald Trump, he supposed, was the driving force behind everything.

It didn’t help that the New England Patriots were part of the mix too.

The bottom line: Trump in 2008 reportedly told Specters’ father, then U.S. Senator Arlen Specter, that there would be plenty of money in Palm Beach if he abandoned his efforts to examine the NFL’s controversial handling of the Patriots scandal 2007 Spygate.

Shanin Specter told ESPN and Clout that his father informed him in 2008 that Trump was a messenger for Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Arlen Specter died in 2012, four years before Trump was elected president.

If Trump was dead and my dad was alive, it wouldn’t be a story, Specter said. I have received emails from across the country thanking me for speaking. I have not spoken. A reporter called me and asked me questions.

Specter still remembers how angry his father was at Trump’s offer. He mocked denials from the Patriots and a Trump adviser.

I never thought it was such a big deal, said Specter, co-founder of powerful personal injury law firm Kline & Specter. Stuff like that happens in Washington all the time. It wasn’t the only time my dad felt someone had crossed the line with him in conversations about his official business and the mix of campaign contributions.

Still, his father was disappointed with Trump, a friend since the 1980s. And he wondered if the inappropriate video recording of the Patriots’ practice signals in a New York Jets game had also played a role in the loss. of the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Patriots in 2005.

He was angry that it involved the Patriots, whom he absolutely despised, Specter told Clout. It was his position as an Eagles fan, not as a US Senator.

Specter said ESPN had done an incredible job going through his father’s papers, where a reporter found a 2008 note to Trump suggesting he was seeking a post in a presidential administration.

How strange it is to think of Donald Trump being encouraged to be cabinet secretary, Specter said. Think how much better we would be as a country if that’s all that happened.

A group of retired Philadelphia police officers set themselves two goals last summer: to counter billionaire George Soros’ power in electing progressive prosecutors and to prevent Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner from winning a second term.

A year later, with nearly a million dollars raised, Protect Our Police PAC spent Soros to influence the Democratic primaries of the past few weeks. But Krasner beat challenger Carlos Vega by a 2-1 ratio.

Protect Our Police chairman Nick Gerace said the group was very proud of our hard work to hold Larry Krasner accountable, but declined to answer questions.

The group, which have consistently missed filing deadlines to show how they collect and spend money, filed four late campaign fundraising reports on Saturday. He raised over $ 932,000 in 11 months and spent 57% on consultants. Half a million came from billionaire Timothy Mellon, a Republican megadonor.

Biggest expense: $ 419,232 for Media Stream Consulting LLC, a company created in Bensalem last August. An attorney for the company, which invested $ 134,000 in television purchases in the race, said its owners wanted to remain anonymous.

Gerace, who was paid nearly $ 62,000, declined to identify the consultant who posted a fundraising email last month accusing George Floyd of his own murder by a former Minneapolis cop. The group apologized and said they fired the consultant.

Chuck Peruto knows a thing or two to get attention. It made a tough May for the longtime defense attorney and Republican candidate for the Philadelphia district attorney.

John Oliver, HBO host last week tonight, used a video on Perutos’ campaign website on Sunday to present him as an example of an extreme cartoon being a selling point for some candidates after Trump’s presidency . Oliver focused on Perutos’ claim that he understands black people about as well as a black person because he grew up in West Philly.

The entire video is 35 minutes long and was shot in one take with no one in my family wanting to listen to me anymore, so they showed me how to use the energy of a webcam, Oliver said.

Andrew Giuliani, a member of Trump’s staff, and son of Rudy Giulianis, also won wins for his run for governor of New York.

The point is, yes, these people look like clowns, Oliver concludes. But it’s important to remember that clowns, while funny, are also terrifying.

Peruto tells Clout that he loves Oliver but doesn’t think the comedy staff have done enough research.

My gripe is that if you take the anybodys website and use a few sentences out of context, you can make anyone look like Attila the Hun, Peruto said.

Peruto, a former Democrat who backed Krasner four years ago but now disagrees with what he sees as lenient gun gas plea deals, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Less than 10% of the city’s Republicans came to vote in this election.

Clout provides often irreverent information and analysis about people, power and politics.

