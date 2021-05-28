“Embrace digital intelligence, offer new development” – Big Data Expo 2021 opens in Guiyang





GUIYANG from China, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – This is a report by Huanqiu.com: Big Data Expo 2021 open on May 26 in Guiyang, capital of the southwest From China Guizhou Province. With the annual theme “Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development”, this year’s exhibition, focusing on data element integration and innovative development, is held both online and offline. Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese Vice Premier, said Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of the big data industry, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also pointed out that it was necessary to promote the implementation of the national big data strategy and accelerate the construction of a digital China. Liu He added that big data profoundly affects global technological innovation, adjustment of industrial structure and economic and social development. During the ceremony, a launch event was held for the national central node of the national integrated data center system. From China The National Development and Reform Commission announced that the construction of From China The national central node of the integrated national large data center system must start from now. In the future, China will build a national IT power center in 8 regions, including Guizhou. At the opening ceremony, nearly 10,000 guests from 23 countries and regions attended the conference, 225 companies participated offline and 324 companies participated online. Guests from all over the world of renowned companies, heads of international and regional organizations, officials of foreign government agencies and diplomatic envoys in China, academics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, representatives of relevant provinces (regions and cities), experts and scholars from world-renowned universities and research institutions, representatives of national and international media, associations industry and consulting agencies attended the opening ceremony. SOURCE Huanqiu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos