Israeli-Palestinian conflict fuels anti-Semitism in US and Europe

Paris – The mortal clash between Israel and Palestinian militants fed an already-upward trend anti-Semitic attacks. A virtual rally was held Thursday to demand action to end violence in the United States, where recent attacks in Los Angeles and New York have led to police investigations.

NYPD said a second person was arrested in connection with the beating of a Jewish man last week – an attack that took place in the middle oppose protests in the city by pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters.

The Anti-Defamation League received 193 reports of anti-Semitism in the United States last week – a 47% increase from the previous week. But the violence is not limited to American cities. As CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports, anti-Semitic attacks are also on the rise across the Atlantic.



As Israelis and Palestinians once again descended into deadly violence, Europe has seen a series of anti-Semitic incidents, including incitement to rape Jewish women thrown into cars in London, racist chants during pro-Palestinian rallies in Germany and a right-wing crowd hailing the fascists. in Italy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was condemned by the US State Department last week after criticizing the actions of the Israeli government, but then declared them “in their nature” and said “they are only satisfied with sucking blood “.

Noemie Madar, president of the Jewish Union of Students in France, told CBS News that she believes legitimate criticism of Israel – whether you agree or not – sometimes serves as a cover for anti-Semitism.

“When something happens in Israel, it happens in France, and the Jews are the first victims,” she told Williams.



France has the largest Jewish population in Europe. In recent years, this population has been the target of several deadly attacks and a Jewish cemetery has been desecrated with Nazi swastikas.

The incidents led President Emmanuel Macron to say that anti-Semitism in France and other Western countries had reached its worst level since World War II. His Home Secretary, Christophe Castaner, warned two years ago that anti-Semitism “was spreading like poison” in the country, as he attended a memorial for a young Jew tortured to death in 2006.

Jews make up around 1% of France’s total population, but according to the latest government figures, they are victims of over 40% of racist acts in the country.

Tom Cohen, an American rabbi from Portland who has lived and worked in Paris for more than 20 years, told CBS News that many French synagogues have taken special security measures.

“One of the things we have to think about is having bulletproof windows, mantrap doors for the entrance and so on,” he said. “Just because you have to protect yourself, you have to think about who might or might not come and target you.”



Cohen said he has experienced anti-Semitism in the United States as well, where he believes authorities are following him much less completely and has put in place less specific legislation to counter it.

“We have dramatic events here, but I think it would be a little blind to think that it is only here,” he said. “In France, there is a law against anti-Semitism. There is none in the United States.”

While a tenuous truce ended this latest deadly outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, the fighting has fanned the flames of age-old prejudice in the West, exposing the incendiary power of a religious standoff with no permanent resolution in sight.