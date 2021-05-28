Modi’s bottom line is to distract





New Delhi: Searching Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress said on Thursday that PM Modi’s bottom line is when you can’t help them distract them. “ He said what India needs today are the Covid-19 vaccines, but they are out of stock and so what India is getting is tampering, tampering and tokenism . In a tweet, Congress regretted that all of the BJP’s energy was spent on helping themselves. Why cares about people. The tweet reads: “What India needs: healthcare infrastructure. What India gets: management of titles.” BJP’s mission mode is only activated during election time. The rest of the time, their apathy and lethargy falls on the citizens, according to the tweet. ARE THESE GOOD DAYS, REQUESTS RAHUL Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday showed a contradiction in the priorities of the central government and the people, wondering what kind of good days have been ushered in. “The priorities of the central government are social media and the false image. The priorities of the people are record inflation and the Corona vaccine,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he also recalled his great-grandfather’s wise words: “Evil grows unchecked, evil tolerated plagues the whole system.” He said he remembered the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on May 27. Why is India facing a shortage? Priyanka Why is India, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, facing a shortage today ?, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked Thursday, visiting the Center for her management of the process COVID-19 vaccination program. In a video captioned “Indian government owes Indian people answers,” she asked why the government did not place its first vaccine order until January of this year. “Why is India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, facing a shortage today? Why was the Indian government’s first vaccine order placed in January 2021 when other countries started ordering in summer 2020? ” She further asked, “Why did our government export six crore of vaccine between January and March 2021 while only vaccinating 3.5 crore of Indians during the same period.” The Indian government owes the Indian people answers. We have to ask them questions and they have to answer us. The congressman had also criticized the Center earlier for the COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the country.

