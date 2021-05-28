Hosting World Environment Day a great honor: PM





APP AG

HARIPUR / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the force behind the governments of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and other such efforts was his goal of leaving behind a Pakistan with a protected environment and pollution free.

One of the goals (of our eco-friendly initiatives) is to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Second, we want to leave behind a Pakistan like we saw when there was once huge forest cover, wildlife, clean water and no pollution. But the situation has deteriorated as no one has pursued a long-term approach, the prime minister said at a tree-planting ceremony in Haripur. The Prime Minister planted a young Deodar in Makhniyal Forest, the site where he also launched the KP governments’ Billion Tree Tsunami Project and the Federal Government’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of SAPM Malik Amin Aslam for the success of the One Billion Tree Tsunami and the ongoing efforts for the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project which were recognized globally. He said Pakistan will host World Environment Day on June 5, which recognizes Pakistan as one of the few countries making efforts to address the challenge of climate change.

It also shows that we really want to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations, he added.

He said that just like India, Pakistan’s rivers were fed by rapidly melting glaciers and could be big problems in the future. Imran Khan said previous governments had not pursued a long-term approach and called for lessons to be learned from China’s model of reversing environmental damage. He said that through the Billion Tsunami Trees, the government is working to protect wetlands and revive wildlife that has been greatly reduced.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Thursday expressed hope that the Muslim world would once again revert to the basic tenets of the state of Medina, which were mainstreamed by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Because these basic principles are in line with our great Iqbal, one of the greatest thinkers of the subcontinent, who said that whenever in history Muslims have risen, they have always returned to the old principles of Islam, he said in his virtual speech at the International Conference on Civilizational Values ​​among the Prophets (PSL) Seerah, organized by the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Rabat, in Morocco.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBHU) was the greatest human who walked on this earth. First, our Prophet (PBHU) created the greatest civilization on earth and this civilization was based on the state of Medina, which the Prophet (PBHU) established. The State of Medina was based on two principles, the first being the rule of law.

Our Prophet (pbuh) said that even if his daughter committed a crime, she would be punished and secondly, many nations before you were destroyed which had a law for the powerful and the rich and one for the weak and the poor. In other words, the nations that did not have the rule of law, that had the law of the jungle, the power is right, were sooner or later destroyed, he noted.

Imran said that great nations are always based on justice.

The second thing our Prophet (pbuh) created was the first welfare state in human history. For the first time, the state took responsibility for the weak part of society, the poor, orphans, widows and even the elderly because for the first time we heard about pensions in the days of the second Khalifa Hazrat Omar (RA), where the state took responsibility for the former, he said.

So it was a unique state, first he took care of his weak and second he put the powerful under law. Even today, this is what distinguishes a civilized society from what is called a banana republic. And the societies that come closest to these two principles are the prosperous ones and the other societies with which do not have the rule of law and which do not have compassion are relegated to the dustbin of history.

