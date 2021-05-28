Prime Minister refused Trump call to bomb Iraq after legal opinion, says Cummings | Defense policy





Boris Johnson rejected Donald Trumps’ White House call to participate in airstrikes in Iraq last March after intervention by the UK government’s top legal official, according to Dominic Cummings.

The reasoning behind the advice of the attorneys general was not explained by the former senior aide to the prime minister during his seven o’clock testimony on Wednesday, although a human rights group said the US strikes were illegal under international law.

Trump’s request came on a completely surreal day on March 12 last year, as concerns about the coronavirus escalated in Downing Street, which Cummings said completely derailed efforts. to deal with the emerging pandemic.

On the morning of the 12th, suddenly, national security officials walked in and said Trump wanted us to join a Middle East bombing campaign tonight, Cummings said forcing Downing Street to hold two parallel rounds of crisis meetings.

The day before, two Americans and a Briton L / Cpl Brodie Gillon, a reservist who served as a front-line medic, had been killed at the Camp Taji base in Iraq in a rocket attack, which the States said United, was conducted by the Iranian proxy group. Kataib Hezbollah.

Trump wanted to retaliate quickly, and the decision whether or not to participate in the bombing took most of the day, Cummings said, ending only after Suella Braverman persuaded Johnson not to participate, almost certainly for legal reasons. .

Fortunately, thank goodness the attorney general persuaded the prime minister not to move forward, Cummings told the joint health and science committees inquiry, which is examining the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

The Attorney General would be called upon to assess whether the RAF’s involvement in air strikes would be legal under British and international law, whether they represented a proportionate response and would not cause undue civilian casualties.

Tensions in the region were still high, two months after Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani in Iraq, briefly raising fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Defense sources said on Thursday that the UK did not need to join the attack because the US continued to move forward anyway. There was a lot going on in the country, they added.

That day, Cummings also said that Johnsons partner Carrie Symonds was unhappy with a story in The Times on March 11 about the Prime Minister and his girlfriend and their dog, which she demanded of Press office.

We had this completely crazy situation in which part of the building was like: Are we going to bomb Iraq ?, Part of the building was arguing over whether or not was going to quarantine or not, and the prime minister has his little one. friend making crackers about something completely trivial, Cummings told MPs.

The United States continued the bombing without British help, targeting at least five sites around Baghdad linked to Kataib Hezbollah, but human rights group Reprieve said there was not enough evidence that Kataib Hezbollah led the attacks.

Jennifer Gibson, an attorney for Reprieve, said: According to the United States’ own comments at the time, they had no evidence that the Iranian group, Kataib Hezbollah, carried out the attack on the US base. They just knew that the group had carried out attacks before and therefore said they were likely to have carried out them.

Although the UK refused to participate, Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense, said on March 13 that he supported them. The coalition stands side by side in Iraq. When we and others are attacked, we reserve the right to defend ourselves.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos