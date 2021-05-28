Biden ends Trump OK for US oil company in Syria





The Biden administration decided not to renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeastern Syria in accordance with President Donald Trump’s pledge to keep oil produced in the region, according to a US official familiar with the decision.

Treasury Department rules prohibit most US companies from doing business in Syria. The waiver for Delta Crescent Energy was issued in April 2020, months after Trump announced he wanted to keep some U.S. troops in the oil-rich region to maintain control of oil profits.

Trump’s oil message was no longer US foreign policy under the Biden administration, and the use of the US military to facilitate Syrian oil production was deemed inappropriate, according to the official, who was not allowed to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity. .

A d

The company was founded in 2019 by James Cain, US Ambassador to Denmark under President George W. Bush; James Reese, a retired Army Delta Force officer; and John Dorrier Jr., former executive of Gulfsands Petroleum, based in the United Kingdom. Cain, a former NHL Carolina Hurricanes executive, has donated over $ 30,000 to the Republican Party and GOP candidates over the years.

Northeastern Syria is the center of what remains of the Syrian oil industry. It is in ruins but remains one of the main sources of income for the autonomous administration led by the Kurds.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of keeping some US troops in Syria to help keep the oil “and secure the oil”, but his aides have sought to dispel the idea that the United States is trying to cash in on the oil reserves. of the region. After DCE’s license to operate, issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, became public last August, the State Department issued a statement in which it noted that the United States government does not have, did not control or manage oil resources in Syria. “

A d

Trump’s comments on Syrian oil frustrated critics and some allies, who said the vague rhetoric fueled the discourse that US Middle East policy was driven by US energy concerns and argued that it undermined US diplomatic efforts to push for peace and stability in the country. Region.

Dorrier, CEO of DCE, said the company has contracts worth around $ 2 billion to sell oil on the international market that will benefit US allies in northeastern Syria who have helped fight the group. Islamic State. He said Trump’s comments did not lead the company to win the oil license deal and that presidential orders issued under the Obama administration called on US companies to apply for licenses in agriculture, telecommunications. and oil and gas in Syria.

If the Biden administration chooses not to renew the OFAC license, it will be a substantial policy change that will not support coalition allies who fought and died to eliminate ISIS, Dorrier said in a statement. Denying our allies the ability to ease sanctions on critical infrastructure, as the Obama administration provides, would effectively cede northern and eastern Syria to Russian, regime, and Iranian forces.

A d

Dorrier also said Trump maintained that the oil message was hyperbole, not policy.

The White House press office declined to comment on the decision, saying it generally does not comment on specific licenses, including to confirm if there is one.

Officials in the Biden administration, during a visit this month to northeastern Syria, stressed to Kurdish administrators overseeing the region that the US military presence was focused exclusively on preventing a resurgence of ISIS, according to a State Department official who has not been authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Al-Monitor news site was the first to report the administration’s decision to end the waiver.

DCE said it had not received a word from the Treasury Department that the license, which was due to expire at the end of April, would not be renewed. The department typically gives companies extra time to shut down, according to the U.S. official.

A d

A former U.S. official familiar with the talks said the administration had made it known it had no plans to renew the waiver but had not yet taken any final action. This person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The US decision to allow an American company to refine and market oil was denounced by the Syrian government Bashar al-Assads and Russia’s ally after its publication last August, shortly after the Secretary of State for the At the time, Mike Pompeo admitted in a congressional hearing that the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria had reached a deal with a US oil company.

Trump focused on oil from northeastern Syria in October 2019 after abruptly announcing his intention to withdraw US troops deployed against ISIS in the region.

A d

At the time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressured Trump to withdraw his troops from the region. With his decision, Trump paved the way for a Turkish military assault and effectively abandoned Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the years-long battle to defeat ISIS militants in the region.

But when advisers pitched the idea of ​​keeping troops in northeast Syria to guard the oil fields, it resonated with Trump. He also presented US military commanders – who were reluctant to leave the area entirely – a way to keep some troops in place.

The area controlled by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration shrank after Turkey’s military offensive in northeastern Syria in October 2019.

The then Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the time that the main purpose of the US troop presence was to ensure that ISIS was contained and unable to take control of the oil fields. and the income they generated. The administration also saw some benefit for the Kurds from controlling oil.

A d

Yet Trump has repeatedly stated in remarks to reporters and on his Twitter account that US troops remain in Syria to conserve and protect northeastern Syria’s oil reserves.

We stayed back and kept the oil, Trump told reporters in November 2019. Other people can patrol the border of Syria … and Turkey. Leave them. They have been fighting for a thousand years. Let them make the border. We don’t want to do this. We want to bring our soldiers home. But we left soldiers because we were keeping the oil. I like the oil. Kept the oil.

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos