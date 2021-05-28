Sindh’s grievances over water distribution discussed at NA – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The issue of water in Sindh eclipsed the session of National Assemblies on Thursday as Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of all provinces on water on Friday (today) to address their grievances, especially Sindh.

Not only the opposition leaders, the Minister of Interprovincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, also demanded a share of the water for Sindh and accused the Punjab of stealing water from other provinces.

Dr Mirza also held a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Later, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal called on the Prime Minister to seek personal intervention from the latter to resolve the issue of water distribution.

PM will chair meeting on issue today

Siyal said the prime minister will hold a meeting of all provinces and officials from the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Friday.

When the issue of water distribution engulfed the NA session, Vice President Qasim Suri, who was chairing the session, asked Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda for his perspective on the issue.

The Punjab has reopened the Taunsa-Panjnad (TP) link channel despite a decision based on a vote against its opening and amid a water shortage that has persisted in Sindh since the start of the Kharif season.

The TP Link channel received 500 cusecs of water from Tuesday in accordance with a decision of Irsa. The authority issued the order even though three of its four members opposed the decision.

An unpleasant incident was also reported during Irsa’s meeting on Tuesday in the federal capital where his Sindh member, Zahid Junejo, was allegedly insulted and humiliated by Irsa President Rao Irshad Ali Khan after the first asked why the TP channel was opened despite a majority decision against its opening.

Mr Junejo argued that Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan voted against at the Irsas meeting on May 24.

After the incident, Mr. Junejo informed all concerned in the Sindh government of the incident. I cannot work in such a hostile environment where I am humiliated. I have spoken to all concerned in the government of Sindh, he said.

During the NA session, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar said that Punjab illegally obtains water from the Indus and not just from Sindh, but two other provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, also protested against the violation of the Irsa agreement. He called for an investigation into the incident in which Irsas member Sindh Zahid Junejo was humiliated by the president.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the water in the Terbela dam had fallen to the dead level and the minister of water resources should give answers at home.

She said it was the first time that a breach had been made at the Kotri dam and that distribution orders had been issued to influential people.

The minister said that no regulatory body was operating in Sindh and not a single kanal had been dug in the province despite the allocation of 1.4 trillion rupees for irrigation.

Shazia Marry said the PPP raised a real public issue and it shouldn’t be seen as a personal matter.

Earlier, chairing an Irsa meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan said he would decide the matter on Friday.

Sindh and Punjab Irrigation Ministers Anwar Siyal and Mohsin Leghari also attended the meeting. The government of Sindh and member of Irsas Sindh claimed that under the 1991 water agreement, the Punjab could not get water from TP Link. It was also requested that the 1991 water agreement be opened and renegotiated.

With that, the prime minister said the federal government could not open the deal as it was the prerogative of the Common Interests Council (ICC). He urged the province to raise the issue with the ICC.

The prime minister asked the Sindh minister to read whether anything in the deal supported his position. However, the Sindh Minister could not read anything to support his position.

The meeting agreed that independent inspectors should be deployed at outlets across the country to prevent water theft and misuse.

Later, at a press conference, Anwar Siyal said that Irsa supported the Punjab and that the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was denying Sindh its rights.

He said that Sindh’s water was stolen by the Punjab with the connivance of Irsa. He said that Sindh’s share of GDP was 23 percent in the country’s agricultural production.

The representative of Balochistan was not present at the meeting.

The Sindh Assembly passed a resolution to dismiss the president of Irsa, who was also a Punjab member in Irsa.

On the other hand, the government of Punjab claimed that the Sindh received more water than its share.

Meanwhile, Anwar Sial said that an investigation against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was bogus and concocted. The case is being initiated at a time when I am raising the issue of water, he added.

The NAB, however, called Mr Sial’s allegations unfounded, unfounded and contrary to the facts.

A spokesperson for the NAB said in a statement that the office opened an Assets Beyond Means investigation against Mr Sial in 2018, who was reclassified to investigation in January 2021 after assessing concrete evidence, authentic documents and in the light of witness statements.

Posted in Dawn on May 28, 2021

