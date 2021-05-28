PM Narendra Modi examines impact of Cyclone Yaas ahead of his visit to Odisha, West Bengal today





PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to examine the impact of Cyclone Yaas on Odisha, Bengal (dossier) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the impact of Cyclone Yaas in a meeting on Thursday in which he called on central and state agencies to ensure normal life is restored to affected areas as soon as possible. The prime minister chaired the meeting in which officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, damage assessment and related matters, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said in a statement. According to another PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal today and chair review meetings in both states to assess the impact of the cyclone. He will also undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas in the two states, he said. Cyclone Yaas hit part of India’s east coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. At the meeting held on Thursday, he was informed that around 106 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed with 46 teams each to West Bengal and Odisha, which have rescued over 1,000 people and abducted more than 2,500 trees and poles fallen and obstructed from the roads. , said the prime minister’s office. The defense forces, namely the army and the coast guard, also rescued stranded people, while the navy and the air force were on alert, he said. “Reviewed the situation due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting. The prime minister’s office said that while states are engaged in the assessment of damage caused by the cyclone, from the preliminary reports available, it is found that due to accurate predictions, effective communication with people in affected areas and a timely evacuation by states and central agencies, there was minimal loss of life. At the same time, the damage caused by the floods is being assessed, he added. According to the statement, electricity and telecommunications services have been restored in most of the affected areas. During the meeting, the Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by central and state agencies in responding to the challenges posed by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored as soon as possible in affected areas and that relief is adequately provided. disbursed to those affected by the cyclone, the prime minister’s office said. The Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Secretary of Telecommunications and Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department and other officials attended the meeting, he said. he declares. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos