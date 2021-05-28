PM Narendra Modi examines impact of Cyclone Yaas ahead of his visit to Odisha, West Bengal today

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the impact of Cyclone Yaas in a meeting on Thursday in which he called on central and state agencies to ensure normal life is restored to affected areas as soon as possible.
The prime minister chaired the meeting in which officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, damage assessment and related matters, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said in a statement.
According to another PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal today and chair review meetings in both states to assess the impact of the cyclone.
He will also undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas in the two states, he said.
Cyclone Yaas hit part of India’s east coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
At the meeting held on Thursday, he was informed that around 106 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed with 46 teams each to West Bengal and Odisha, which have rescued over 1,000 people and abducted more than 2,500 trees and poles fallen and obstructed from the roads. , said the prime minister’s office.
The defense forces, namely the army and the coast guard, also rescued stranded people, while the navy and the air force were on alert, he said.
“Reviewed the situation due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.
The prime minister’s office said that while states are engaged in the assessment of damage caused by the cyclone, from the preliminary reports available, it is found that due to accurate predictions, effective communication with people in affected areas and a timely evacuation by states and central agencies, there was minimal loss of life.
At the same time, the damage caused by the floods is being assessed, he added.
According to the statement, electricity and telecommunications services have been restored in most of the affected areas.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by central and state agencies in responding to the challenges posed by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored as soon as possible in affected areas and that relief is adequately provided. disbursed to those affected by the cyclone, the prime minister’s office said.
The Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Secretary of Telecommunications and Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department and other officials attended the meeting, he said. he declares.
