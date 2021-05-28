Politics
Beijing 2022 Olympics: there is a lesson in boycotting apartheid sports
Let’s not pay homage to the Chinese government by inviting heads of state to visit China, Speaker of the House Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi: ‘Personally devastated’ by latest mass shooting in her home country Rapper Lil Baby meets Harris, thanks her for ‘open discussion’ GOP bet with Pelosi opposing commission of January 6 MORE (D-Calif.) Said at the recent bipartisan congressional hearing co-hosted by the Human Rights Commission Tom Lantos and the Congress Executive Committee on China. For heads of state to visit China in light of an ongoing genocide, while you are sitting there in your place, really raises the question: what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights? man anywhere in the world?
We strongly support Pelosis’s legitimate call for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
In response to his comments, China called some American individuals full of lies and disinformation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said American politicians should stop using the Olympic movement to play despicable political games. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have proclaimed that sport and politics do not mix and that the Games should not be politicized.
As human rights activists, we know all too well what is meant by politicizing an event, be it academic, sporting, cultural, commercial or entertainment. We also know that if Xi doesn’t like a position on any issue, he calls it an act of politicization.
According to Olympic charter, the objective of the Games is to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humanity, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity. Genocide like the one happening in China Uyghurs in Xinjiang is the antithesis of the harmonious development of mankind, and forced labor does not preserve human dignity. The Beijing Olympics would naturally be political because genocide and forced labor are human rights violations that are drawing the world’s attention.
The 2022 Games will attract diplomats and dignitaries from all continents and advance Xis’ political goals and prestige as the Communist Party of China (CCP) likely wishes. The world must understand that these Olympics will become Xis, just like the The 1936 Berlin Games were Hitlers. The world made a mistake in 1936 not to repeat itself in 2022. Here are several arguments to consider:
First, allowing Beijing to host the Games, without protest or opposition, amounts to tacit endorsement of the CCP’s model of authoritarian capitalism, digital totalitarianism, and rights-free development.
Second, by supporting, attending and participating in the Games, the rest of the world will become complicit in the genocide of the Uyghurs in China and other crimes against humanity, allowing China to actively promote, and possibly export, its repressive human rights agenda.
Third, the Games will serve as Xi’s de facto international crowning glory, essentially recognizing him as leader for life ahead of his potential coronation eight months later, when he is about to break the previous two-term presidential limit and enter a third term.
Fourth, the Games will serve as a vehicle to stimulate Chinese nationalist fervor, which is a major source of legitimacy for the CCP.
Fifth, the Games will be a propaganda show through which the CCP boasts about China’s successful containment of COVID-19, economic recovery, harmonious society, and ethnic unity. This will propagate the view that a Chinese solution paves the way for a happy, prosperous and pandemic-free world. The CCP seeks to project its soft power on a global scale, in order to further its ascension on the world stage.
Sixth, participating in or attending the Games will be recognition of X’s vision community of common destiny for humanity, which is fast becoming a key Games narrative.
The history of the IOC shows that the modern Olympic Games have always been political and used to put pressure on reprehensible governments. The international campaign to end apartheid has used the Olympics as an instrument of the anti-apartheid movement. In 1964, the IOC withdrew its invitation to South Africa for the Summer Olympics because the country refused to allow its athletes to integrate racially. In 1968, the IOC did not invite South Africa to return at the Olympic Games because African countries threatened to boycott the Games. At the same time, the United Nations campaign against apartheid encouraged boycotts against apartheid sports.
In 1970, the IOC expelled from South Africa members of the body. During the 1960s and 1970s massive protests followed the South African rugby team on their international tours, and by the 1980s more international sports organizations expelled South Africa. All these efforts led the IOC to adopt A declaration against apartheid in sporting events in 1988.
We must learn from our success with these anti-apartheid initiatives. International boycotts against apartheid in sport are among the most effective measures. If the heinous practice of racial separation and discrimination has rightly motivated states and international sports bodies to take concerted action, surely the world can agree that China treatment of Muslims and other ethnic minorities deserve an urgent response.
Speaker Pelosi is absolutely right. The United States and other democracies indeed, all other states should take the opportunity of the 2022 Winter Games to protest the Beijing genocide and not allow the Olympics to advance the political goals of the communist regimes.
Jianli Yang is founder and chairman of Citizens’ initiatives for China, a survivor of the Tiananmen massacre and a former political prisoner in China.
Lianchao Han is vice president ofCitizens’ initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.
