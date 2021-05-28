Former Johnson adviser paints devastating picture of UK pandemic responseExBulletin









STEVE INSKEEP, HOST: Pandemic conditions in the UK have improved a lot, but the coronavirus has killed around 128,000 people there, making the death rate so severe in the UK that it is a bit higher than the death rate in the States -United. Among the criticisms of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pandemic response is one of his former senior advisers. This is Frank Langfitt from NPR. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Former adviser Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee yesterday that the Johnson government’s mistakes have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. Cummings said Johnson initially dismissed the coronavirus as a scary story, and that other members of his government did not appreciate its mortality. (SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOMINIC CUMMINGS: The Cabinet Secretary said, Prime Minister, you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan and it’s like the old chickenpox parties. We need people to get this disease because that’s how we get herd immunity by September. And I said, Mark, you need to stop using that chickenpox analogy. This is not true. And he said, why? And Ben Warner said, because chickenpox doesn’t spread exponentially and kills hundreds of thousands of people. LANGFITT: Ben Warner is a data scientist and government advisor. Cummings also said Johnson resisted lockdowns because he feared damaging the economy and would rather see, quotes, “bodies pile up” rather than place the country in a third. (SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING) CUMMINGS: The version reported by the BBC was correct. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: And you heard it. CUMMINGS: I heard that in the Prime Minister’s study. LANGFITT: Cummings concluded Johnson was out of his depth. (SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING) CUMMINGS: Basically I saw him as unfit for the job, and I was trying to build a structure around him to try to stop what I thought were really bad decisions and get other things done against his will. LANGFITT: Faced with accusations from the British House of Commons yesterday, Johnson said he believes the British are not interested. (SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: What the people of this country want us all to do is now get into the delicate business of trying to reopen our economy, restore people’s freedoms, get back to our own. lifestyle by deploying the vaccine. LANGFITT: Such public accusations would be fatal for many politicians, but polls show most people are suspicious of Cummings. And Johnson has proven to be Teflon throughout his career. Frank Langfitt, NPR News, London. (PIECE OF “RIDDLE” BY MAMMAL HANDS) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created on a deadline of Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

