5 things to know about the Trump criminal investigation | Voice of America





The possibility that former President Donald Trump, his associates or his company could face criminal charges began to appear more real this week when the Washington Post broke the news that a special grand jury had been assembled in New York. to hear evidence from investigating prosecutors. Outperforms business relationships.

The grand jury is expected to serve a six-month term, much longer than the one-month term of most grand juries. He will hear evidence gathered as part of an investigation that has been ongoing for two years and involving two Supreme Court decisions giving the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office access to former presidents’ tax returns.

The tenure of grand juries indicates that prosecutors are preparing to present a complex and lengthy case, said Rebecca Roiphe, a professor at New York Law School who was previously a prosecutor in Manhattan.

It’s the start of a process, Roiphe said, which usually leads to criminal prosecution. It is unlikely that we will not see an indictment when this is completed, she said. State-level data is hard to come by, but a Washington Post analysis of federal grand juries in 2014 found that they returned indictments 99.99% of the time.

What is a grand jury?

In the US federal justice system as well as in many states, including New York City, a criminal charge is laid after a grand jury determines that there are probable reasons to believe that an individual or entity has committed a criminal offense.

A grand jury proceeding is not like a trial; no one represents the person suspected of a crime. The standard joke on grand juries in the United States is that the standard of proof is so low that a competent prosecutor could ask a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.

File – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. answers a question at a press conference in New York City, May 10, 2018.

But according to Roiphe, it’s important to note that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has made a point of not pursuing borderline cases. They won’t go to a grand jury with just the bare minimum to get an indictment, she said. Additionally, she noted, the New York grand jury rules are stricter than the federal evidentiary rules, making hearsay evidence inadmissible.

Who is investigating Trump?

Vance, the son of former US Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, had been examining Trump’s business practices for at least two years. Last week, Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, announced that a separate investigation, originally civil in nature, had turned into a criminal investigation and that her office would share resources with Vance, essentially joining the two surveys.

The combined chasing power of Vances and James’ offices is complemented by outside assistance. Vance made the unusual decision to hire Mark Pomerantz, a white-collar criminal defense attorney who previously served as the head of the criminal division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where he has carried out several high-level investigations into organized crime.

What do we know about the survey?

Details of the investigation are not public, and Trump has fought to discredit her.

“We have known for some time that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigated him for a host of possible criminal violations, including tax evasion, insurance fraud, falsification of records, etc. attorney Danya Perry, who previously served as New York State’s Assistant Attorney General and Federal Attorney General.

Trump’s son Eric Trump has been subpoenaed to testify, and there are reports that investigators are looking into payments the Trump organization made to his daughter Ivanka Trump that were written off as consulting fees.

Who is Allen Weisselberg?

Prosecutors seem particularly interested in Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Among other things, prosecutors would examine whether Weisselberg received compensation from Trump that was not reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

There is widespread speculation that the focus on Weisselberg is an effort to pressure him to make a deal with prosecutors that would secure his testimony against the former president.

Weisselberg, who worked for Trumps’ father Fred Trump before Donald Trump took over the company, has been the chief financial officer since 2000.

Could Trump go to jail?

The former president is a private citizen and much of the activity under investigation took place before he took office, which means his service as chief executive is not a shield .

