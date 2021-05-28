When Jokowi’s emotions reach their peak, from ports without roads to social assistance data





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his emotions when he learned that several projects turned out to be problematic. There are ports that are ready but the road infrastructure does not exist, even the welfare data is messy and overlapping. The Finance and Development Surveillance Agency (BPKP) and the Government’s Internal Surveillance Apparatus (APIP) were immediately mandated by Jokowi to oversee development planning. Jokowi sees that inadequate planning has made program implementation suboptimal. He found several dam constructions but without any support facilities. “I’m on the pitch all the time. There is a reservoir, no irrigation. There is no primary, secondary, tertiary irrigation. Here it is. I found on the ground. Some have built a port, a new port has no road access. What the hell? How can the port be used? There is and not just one, ”he said on Thursday (5/27/2021). He also insisted on not always repeating plans from previous years. The reason is that it is not fair. “Not adaptable to the current situation. Again, for 3 years, especially since this pandemic was disrupted, the current of the waves of change is really real and is changing very quickly. So everything has to adapt to the current of the wave change, ”he said. Jokowi also called for the data on the distribution of social assistance to be corrected immediately because the accuracy was still questionable and there were frequent overlaps between central and regional governments. “The impact is everywhere. Examples of inaccurate and overlapping social assistance data make distribution not swift. It is getting slow and some are not on schedule, ”he said at the inauguration of the 2021 government internal oversight national coordination meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor on Thursday (5/27/2021) . He asked the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) to help him oversee improving the quality of government-managed data. ‘The integration of guard, guard database synchronization between programs to improve data reliability. Take advantage of BPKP’s forensic data lab and analytical data. BPKP owns it. Use it, enjoy it, ”he concluded. (TYO)







