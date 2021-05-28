Biden ends Trump waiver for US oil company to operate in northeast Syria

Northeastern Syria is the center of what remains of the Syrian oil industry. In ruins, it remains one of the main sources of income for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in the United States, the EU and Turkey.

The Biden administration has decided not to renew a waiver that allowed a politically connected U.S. oil company to operate in northeastern Syria under President Donald Trump’s pledge to “keep the oil” produced in it. the region, according to a US official familiar with the decision.

Treasury Department rules prohibit most US companies from doing business in Syria. The waiver for Delta Crescent Energy was issued in April 2020, months after Trump announced he wanted to keep some U.S. troops in the oil-rich region to maintain control of oil profits.

Trump’s “keep the oil” message was no longer US foreign policy under the Biden administration, and the use of the US military to facilitate Syrian oil production was deemed inappropriate, according to the official, who did not was not allowed to publicly discuss the decision and spoke conditionally. anonymity.

The company was founded in 2019 by James Cain, US Ambassador to Denmark under President George W. Bush; James Reese, a retired Army Delta Force officer; and John Dorrier Jr., former executive of Gulfsands Petroleum, based in the United Kingdom. Cain, a former NHL Carolina Hurricanes executive, has donated over $ 30,000 to the Republican Party and GOP candidates over the years.

Northeastern Syria is the center of what remains of the Syrian oil industry. It is in ruins but remains one of the main sources of income for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in the United States, the EU and Turkey.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of keeping some US troops in Syria to help “conserve the oil” and “secure the oil,” but his aides have sought to dispel the idea that the United States is trying to cash in on the reserves. of oil from the region. After DCE’s license to operate, issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, became public last August, the State Department issued a statement in which it noted that “the United States government does not own , does not control or manage oil resources in Syria ”.

Trump’s comments on Syrian oil frustrated critics and some allies, who said the vague rhetoric fueled the discourse that US Middle East policy was driven by US energy concerns and argued that it undermined US diplomatic efforts to push for peace and stability in the country. Region.

Remarkable policy change

“If the Biden Administration chooses not to renew the OFAC license, it will be a substantial policy change that will not support the Coalition Allies who fought and died to eliminate Daesh (also known as Daesh),” said Dorrier in a press release. acronym for the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury, which manages the license.

“To deprive our allies of the opportunity to ease the sanctions on critical infrastructure as planned by the Obama administration would in fact be to hand the north and east of Syria to Russian, regime and Iranian forces,” a- he added.

The White House press office declined to comment on the decision, saying that as a “general matter” it does not comment on specific licenses, including to confirm if there is one.

The news site Al Monitor was the first to report the administration’s decision to end the waiver.

DCE said it had not received a word from the Treasury Department that the license, which was due to expire at the end of April, would not be renewed. The department typically gives companies extra time to shut down, according to the U.S. official.

A former U.S. official familiar with the talks said the administration had made it known it had no plans to renew the waiver but had not yet taken any final action. This person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The US decision to allow an American company to refine and market oil was denounced by the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad and his Russian ally after its publication last August.

“I like the oil. We keep the oil”

Trump focused on oil from northeastern Syria in October 2019 after abruptly announcing his intention to withdraw US troops deployed against the Daesh terror group in the region.

At the time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressured Trump to withdraw his troops from the region.

But when advisers pitched the idea of ​​keeping troops in northeast Syria to guard the oil fields, it resonated with Trump. He also presented US military commanders – who were reluctant to leave the area entirely – a way to keep some troops in place.

The area controlled by the YPG terrorist group shrank after Turkey’s counterterrorism operation in northeastern Syria in October 2019.

Then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the time that the main purpose of the US troop presence was to ensure the Deash was contained and unable to take control of the oilfields and of the income they generated.

The administration also saw some benefit for the YPG terrorist group from controlling oil.

Yet Trump has repeatedly stated in remarks to reporters and on his Twitter account that US troops remain in Syria to conserve and protect northeastern Syria’s deep oil reserves.

“We stayed back and kept the oil,” Trump told reporters in November 2019. “Other people can patrol the border of Syria… and Turkey. Leave them. They have been fighting for a thousand years. “

“Let them do the border. We don’t want to do that. We want to bring our soldiers home. But we left soldiers because we keep the oil. I love the oil. We keep the oil.”

