Matt Gaetz plans to run for president in 2024, but only if Donald Trump doesn’t





Florida Republican Matt Gaetz on Thursday indicated he would run for president in 2024, but only if former President Donald Trump does not.

In a text sent to the New York Post, Gaetz said: “I support Donald Trump as president. I have directly encouraged him to run and he is giving me every indication that he will.”

“If Trump doesn’t comply, I’m sure I could defeat what’s left of Joe Biden by 2024,” Gaetz added in the text, according to the Post.

While neither Gaetz nor Trump have officially announced their intention to run for president in 2024, the former president had previously expressed interest in running again.

In an interview with Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria, the show’s host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about his plans to run for president again in 2024, to which he responded. saying: “Yes, 100%”.

“And the polls show everyone wants me to do it. I think one hundred percent about running, and I think we’ll do just fine,” Trump said in the late April interview.

Trump made similar comments during an interview with Candace Owens on his Daily Wire talk show, Owens.

“The answer is I’m absolutely excited. I can’t wait to make an announcement at the right time,” the former president said in response to a question asking if he plans to run for the White House in 2024.

“As you know, it is very early,” added Trump. “But I think people will be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

Gaetz previously expressed support for Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. In an interview with Fox News in February, Gaetz said: “After the art of the deal comes the art of the return, and I believe the future of the GOP is another candidacy for President Trump in 2024, “referring to two books written by Trump.

Gaetz’s comments on Thursday come as the Florida congressman faces a Justice Department investigation over allegations he had sex with a minor, The New York Times reported in March. . The Times also reported that the investigation alleged that Gaetz paid for an underage girl to travel with him.

Following the publication of the Times article, Gaetz continued to deny any wrongdoing and in a statement released on March 30, he claimed to have been extorted by a former Justice Department official.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives for a Republican House caucus meeting to vote on the removal of Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role, on the U.S. Capitol on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty

“Over the past few weeks, my family and I have been the victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $ 25 million while threatening to smear my name,” Gaetz said in a March 30 statement. “The leak that was broadcast to the New York Times tonight was intended to thwart this investigation. None of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are the target of the ongoing extortion investigation.”

Newsweek reached out to Gatez for comment on a possible 2024 presidential bid, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos