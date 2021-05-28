FIA urged to glean more evidence against Tareen – Newspaper





LAHORE: A day after the Jahangir Khan Tareen group claimed to have obtained a clear note for its leader from PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, Prime Minister’s adviser on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar rushed to Lahore on Thursday and ordered the ‘Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to glean more evidence against the Sugar Baron (Tareen) in the sugar scam.

Mr Akbar took the briefing on the FIA ​​Lahore scam of Tareen groups claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan had separated him (Akbar) from this affair.

Mr Akbars’ visit to the FIA ​​offices is important as the agency is due to file a full investigative report in court in the cases of Tareen and his son Ali Tareens in three days on May 31. The court, at the last hearing, warned the head of the FIA ​​investigation. action if he has not completed the investigation by May 31.

During his sudden visit here, FIA Director Mohammad Rizwan briefed him on the progress of the scam and other cases. Mr Akbar told investigators to glean more evidence from the sugar scam and investigate independently, a source told Dawn.

He also reportedly told investigators that the government would develop better coordination between financial institutions and the FIA ​​with regard to money laundering and other financial crime investigations.

Mr Akbar also praised the performance of FIA (Lahore) which was described as unsatisfactory by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid during his visit here last week.

Mr. Akbar was not available for comment on the Tareen Saga when Dawn contacted him. However, in a tweet, Akbar said: Criminal investigations are the absolute purview of investigative agencies and the PTI government believes in the independence of institutions, the rule of law and accountability at all levels. PM @ImranKhanPTI’s commitment to the accountability and justice process remains unwavering.

He was referring to Attorney Zafars’ analysis of the FIA’s sugar scam investigation into the cases against Tareen, pointing out that there had been no legal significance to the report prepared by individuals.

The government has already said that there will be no impact of attorney Zafars’ findings in the FIA’s investigation into the Tareen cases. To prosecute Mr Tareen and his son, the FIA ​​needs a strong case and that is what Mr Akbar told investigators today, the source said, adding that weak evidence meant both clear.

Since a group of over 30 ruling lawmakers began supporting Tareen over a month ago, the FIA’s investigation into the scam has apparently slowed down. Previously, the FIA ​​had taken action against 40 agents of Satta (sugar price manipulators), a number of factory owners, including two media groups, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

On Wednesday, the Tareen group claimed that attorney Zafar had completed his investigation and given a free kick to his boss (Tareen), which both Mr. Akbar and Mr. Zafar denied. We are also concerned that Mr Akbars became active in the Tareen case despite assurances from Prime Minister Khan that he (Akbar) had been separated from this investigation, a member of the Tareen group told Dawn on Thursday. .

MP Raja Riaz, spokesperson for Mr. Tareens’ group of lawmakers, said: Lawyer Zafar absolved Mr. Tareen of all accusations of Satta (manipulation of sugar prices), rising sugar prices and any other illegal work in sugar related matters. Lawyer Zafar had briefed Shahzad Akbar and Jahangir Tareen at a meeting Tuesday in Islamabad of his findings on the sugar scam investigation. Mr Zafar told them that Mr Tareen had not been convicted of the charges made by the FIA.

Mr Riaz also said attorney Zafar recommended that Mr Tareens’ case be referred to the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) as the FIA ​​had nothing to do with it.

Lawyer Zafar had said: All conclusions, not necessarily written, must be purely internal to the PTI and have no legal value or status and may not have any relevance or affect the ongoing investigations / inquiries against the barons. sugar or Mr. Tareen.

Last March, the FIA ​​registered two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on charges of money laundering and fraud of Rs 5 billion in the sugar scam.

Posted in Dawn on May 28, 2021

