Mamata Banerjee to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss impact of Yaas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda, West Midnapore on Friday to discuss the devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas.

The prime minister is to inspect the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha and is to meet with Mamata in Kalaikunda, which has an air base, on the way back to Delhi, the chief minister said.

“I will conduct an aerial survey of Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas and Sagar in South 24-Parganas… From there I will travel to Kalaikunda for the Prime Minister’s meeting. After that, I will go to Digha and organize a meeting. The next day I will do an aerial survey of Digha, Khejuri (in East Midnapore) and adjacent areas, ”Mamata said during a review meeting with department secretaries to assess the extent of damage caused by Yaas. .

“Our main estimate is that the damage caused by the cyclone is around 15,000 crore rupees. The extent of the damage could be even greater as reports at ground level have yet to come from several places.… We have set up a fund of Rs 1,000 crore to help those affected, ”the Chief Minister said. at a press conference in Nabanna on Thursday.

A source said a calculated decision appeared to have been made to announce rough damage figures and institute a separate relief fund even before final assessments were made.

“This must be a plan to keep the Center under pressure to get funds flowing out of Delhi,” the official said, alluding to Mamata’s impending meeting with Modi.

Ahead of the meeting, the Chief Minister recalled that the Center had failed to provide adequate assistance to Bengal when Cyclone Amphan hit the state last year. “We had demanded Rs 37,000 crore from the Center after Amphan.… As they did not release the funds, the request was then reduced to Rs 7,000 crore, but they did not even give that,” Mamata said.