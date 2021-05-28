Caribbean Sports – Full Caribbean Premier League teams for 2021 have arrived





Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2020 Caribbean Premier League final. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20 / CPL T20 via Getty Images)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon May 24, 2021: The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) won’t be held until August, but the League has already released full rosters for all teams after the draft concluded.

The Knight Riders traded their all-round star Dwayne Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots ahead of the 2021 CPL Draft and bagged wicket batsman Denesh Ramdin in return. And the St. Kitts Patriots signed star cricketer Chris Gayle.

Nepalese Sandeep Lamichanne will run for the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2021. Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Zouks will play without their seasoned pro Daren Sammy, who is now the franchise’s brand ambassador and mentor.

CPL 2021 will run from August 28 to September 19. Last year, the Trinbago Knight Riders won the championship by winning all the league matches as well as the knockout matches.

TEAMS:

HURRICANE LEEWARD ISLANDS Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Keacy Carthy, Jahmar Hamilton, Amir Jangoo, Kofi James, Kian Pemberton, Ross Powell, Jeremiah Louis, Devon Thomas, Damion Williams, Tyron Williams, Terance Ward, Nino Henry, Daniel Doram.

THE VOLCANOES OF WINDWARD ISLANDS Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Ryan John, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Darius Martin, Gilon Tyson.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Akim Fraser, Patrick Harty, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer, Rovman Powell, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Nicholson Gordon, Alwyn Williams.

GUYANA JAGUARS Kelvon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keon Joseph.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammed, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keegan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan.

BARBADOS PRIDE: Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Dominic Drakes, Shane Dowrich, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop.

